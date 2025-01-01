Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 1, 2025 / 10:14 AM

1 million people brave rain to witness New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square

By Joe Fisher
Confetti is tossed at midnight from the New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square when New Year's Eve flips over to New Year's Day on Wednesday. An estimated 1 million people gathered in Times Square and over 1 billion watched throughout the world as the traditional Waterford Crystal ball dropped brining in 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Confetti is tossed at midnight from the New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square when New Year's Eve flips over to New Year's Day on Wednesday. An estimated 1 million people gathered in Times Square and over 1 billion watched throughout the world as the traditional Waterford Crystal ball dropped brining in 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Rain did not deter a massive crowd from gathering in Times Square to ring in the New Year Tuesday night with an estimated 1 million people in attendance.

The New Year's Eve celebration was met with rain earlier in the evening but the festivities carried on with live performances from country music artists Carrie Underwood and Mickey Guyton, pop legends TLC, the Jonas Brothers and others.

Advertisement

Underwood sang a medley of some of her biggest hits from throughout her career as the headliner for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2025. Some songs in the compilation are nearly 20 years old.

Confetti flew as the final minute of 2024 began while the New Year's Eve ball dimmed for the countdown to 2025 to begin. Fireworks erupted as the colorful symbol of a changing time flickered and descended toward the year 2025 emblazoned below. When it reached the bottom, "Auld Lang Syne" began, the crowd roared, millions of people embraced and the music transitioned to "New York, New York."

Related

Viewers around the world were able to watch the event live across multiple networks and on the Times Square Alliance live feed that began at 6 p.m. EST.

Advertisement

The rain began to fall in the early evening sometime after 7 p.m. EST. Tourists from around the country and the world remained as it lifted about an hour before the ball dropped.

"People have stood shoulder-to-shoulder here for hours waiting for this moment," Mark Santia, NBC News 4 New York host, said during the network's broadcast in the final minutes of 2024. "The weather, cooperating now, but what a night it's been. The rain was steady and there was lightning and thunder in the area. But the weather did not send people home."

Tuesday's was the 117th ball drop in Times Square, a tradition dating back to the turn of 1907 to 1908. That original New Year's Eve ball was a 700-pound iron and wood construction illuminated by 100 25-watt light bulbs.

The current ball is larger and more modern, measuring 12-feet in diameter and weighing 11,875 pounds. More than 32,000 LEDs light the ball with millions of possible colors and patterns.

UPI Pictures of the Year: 25 stunning images from 2024

A rider and horse go through flames of bonfires during the annual "Luminarias" festival in San Bartolome de Pinares, Spain, on January 16, 2024. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Man in critical condition after being pushed off NYC subway platform
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
Man in critical condition after being pushed off NYC subway platform
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- A man remained in critical but stable condition after he was pushed off of New York City subway platform in front of an oncoming train on New Year's Eve.
10 killed, 30 hospitalized when driver plows into New Orleans New Year's crowd
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
10 killed, 30 hospitalized when driver plows into New Orleans New Year's crowd
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Ten people were killed and 30 were hospitalized in New Orleans' iconic and congested French Quarter in the early morning hours Wednesday after a suspect allegedly slammed a pickup truck into pedestrians.
FBI seizes bureau's largest stockpile of homemade explosives, arrests Virginia man
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
FBI seizes bureau's largest stockpile of homemade explosives, arrests Virginia man
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- The FBI has arrested a Virginia man after finding the largest stockpile of "finished explosive devices" in the bureau's history, according to court documents. Brad Spafford was arrested Dec. 17 at his farm in Smithfield.
Suspect detained after allegedly shoving man into oncoming NY subway train
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Suspect detained after allegedly shoving man into oncoming NY subway train
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A 45-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after a suspect shoved him onto the southbound 1 subway tracks and was caught afterward in Manhattan.
Stocks close down in final session of 2024; S&P 500 posts best 2-year gain in decades
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Stocks close down in final session of 2024; S&P 500 posts best 2-year gain in decades
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Stocks closed lower on the final trading day of 2024 to end what has been a strong year for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500, which notched its second consecutive larger than 20% annual return in decades.
N.C. governor commutes 15 death penalty sentences before leaving office
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
N.C. governor commutes 15 death penalty sentences before leaving office
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Outgoing North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Tuesday announced 15 commutations of the death penalty to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Georgia judge dead after shooting himself inside courtroom
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Georgia judge dead after shooting himself inside courtroom
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Effingham County (Ga.) Judge Stephen Yekel died by suicide while inside a county courtroom where he was slated to serve his last day on the bench on Tuesday.
On New Years Eve, power grid failure leaves nearly 80% of Puerto Rico in the dark
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
On New Years Eve, power grid failure leaves nearly 80% of Puerto Rico in the dark
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- More than 1 million people on Tuesday were without electricity on Puerto Rico after a major power outage hit the island, according to official reports.
Award-winning CNN anchor Aaron Brown dead at 76
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Award-winning CNN anchor Aaron Brown dead at 76
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Aaron Brown, who anchored CNN's coverage of 9/11 and other important national and world events, passed away Sunday at age 76, his family announced. They did not release his cause of death.
Police use fingerprints to ID woman set afire, killed on NYC subway
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Police use fingerprints to ID woman set afire, killed on NYC subway
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Police have identified the woman who recently was set on fire in a subway car in New York City, according to several news reports.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Teen remains in coma after Americans on vacation attacked in Mexico, leaving 3 dead
Teen remains in coma after Americans on vacation attacked in Mexico, leaving 3 dead
Xi says China's annexation of Taiwan can't be stopped
Xi says China's annexation of Taiwan can't be stopped
Georgia judge dead after shooting himself inside courtroom
Georgia judge dead after shooting himself inside courtroom
New Year's Eve celebrations ring in 2025 around the world
New Year's Eve celebrations ring in 2025 around the world
U.S. Navy, Air Force take out Houthi radar site, weapons-production facility in Yemen
U.S. Navy, Air Force take out Houthi radar site, weapons-production facility in Yemen
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement