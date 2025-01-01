Advertisement
Jan. 1, 2025 / 9:46 PM

3 dead, dozens injured in New Year's fireworks explosion in Hawaii

By Sheri Walsh
At least three people were killed and dozens were critically injured in a massive New Year’s fireworks explosion in Hawaii, where Gov. Josh Green vowed Wednesday to increase penalties for illegal pyrotechnics. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
At least three people were killed and dozens were critically injured in a massive New Year’s fireworks explosion in Hawaii, where Gov. Josh Green vowed Wednesday to increase penalties for illegal pyrotechnics. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- At least three people were killed and dozens were critically injured in a massive New Year's fireworks explosion in Hawaii.

The illegal fireworks exploded shortly after midnight Wednesday at a home in the Aliamanu neighborhood in Honolulu, according to first responders, who said two women were pronounced dead at the scene and a third woman later died from her injuries.

"Based on the preliminary review and nearby surveillance footage, evidence from the scene and witness statements, it appears that shortly after midnight, a person who attended the party lit an aerial cake, which is a container containing multiple aerial fireworks in the driveway at the carport," Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan told reporters.

"The cake fell to the side and the aerial shot into crates that contained additional fireworks, setting of what is the explosion that you saw on multiple media outlets," Logan added.

Drones in the area and surveillance cameras picked up images of the massive fireworks explosion that lit up the night sky.

In addition to the three women who died, another 21 people were transported to area hospitals with critical injuries, according to Dr. Jim Ireland, Honolulu Emergency Services Department director. Another 10 to 15 people suffered minor injuries.

"I've been in EMS for over 30 years, and this is probably one of the worst calls I've ever been on as far as just the immense tragedy and amount of patients and severity of the injuries," Ireland said.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green called the scene "a war zone," as he vowed to increase illegal fireworks enforcement and penalties.

"These are not just fireworks. These are actually bombs," Green said.

"We are now living in an era where fires are less easily controlled because things are so dry, like we saw on Maui," the governor added in reference to the deadly August 2023 wildfire that destroyed Lahaina and killed 102 people.

"So that's why it has to stop and it's going to have to be all of us, you know, all of us are going to have to accept the fact that aerials should only be done professionally," Green said.

Under Hawaii state law, aerial fireworks require a pyrotechnic permit, but violations are rarely prosecuted or result in guilty verdicts, according to the governor.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said Wednesday, "enough is enough."

"This incident is a painful reminder of the danger posed by illegal fireworks, which put lives at risk, drain our first responder resources and disrupt our communities," Blangiardi said.

"Year after year, a minority of individuals recklessly endanger us all. This is absurd and unacceptable."

