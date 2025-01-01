Advertisement
Jan. 1, 2025 / 10:38 AM

Man in critical condition after being pushed off NYC subway platform

By Clyde Hughes
One man is in custody after being arrested for allegedly pushing someone off New York City subway platform into the path of an oncoming train on New Year's Eve. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
One man is in custody after being arrested for allegedly pushing someone off New York City subway platform into the path of an oncoming train on New Year's Eve. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- A man remained in critical but stable condition after he was pushed off of New York City subway platform in front of an oncoming train on New Year's Eve.

Emergency crews transported the 45-year-old victim, who was not publicly identified, to Bellevue Hospital after he was shoved off the platform at about 1:30 p.m., EST, in the Chelsea neighborhood station in Manhattan.

Transit authorities captured the suspect, identified as Kamel Hawkins, 23, of Brooklyn, a short time later. Authorities charged him with attempted murder and felony assault.

Police said Hawkins had a record of past arrests, including assault, harassment, and weapons possession, according to The New York Times.

Emergency crew responded to the scene, stabilizing the victim before pulling him from between the train, placing him on a stretcher and transporting him to the hospital.

To aid in the rescue, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority shut off power to the tracks in the general area for about an hour while the victim was being extracted. Power and service were restored at about 4 p.m. EST.

The incident was part of a continued trend of dangerous incidents on the heavily-used New York City subways that has brought concerns for passengers and tourists alike.

Nearly two weeks ago, a woman sleeping on a stationary subway train car was intentionally set on fire and died. A suspect, a Guatemalan national in the country undocumented, was captured and charged in the incident.

