New Orleans Police said 10 people died and more than 35 injured in a mass casualty incident in New Orleans early Wednesday when a suspect allegedly drove into a crowd in the French Quarter.

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Ten people were killed and 30 were hospitalized in New Orleans' iconic and congested French Quarter in the early morning hours Wednesday after a suspect allegedly slammed a pickup truck into pedestrians. New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick described the incident as an intentional act by the suspect who she accused of being "hellbent" of hitting as many people as possible at about 3:15 a.m. on New Year's morning. Advertisement

Authorities said it appears mostly locals were harmed in the incident, but some of the casualties included tourists.

Police said the suspect drove around established barricades and drove at a high rate of speed into the heart of the French Quarter at Bourbon and Canal streets.

Police said the suspect also fired on New Orleans police officers arriving on the scene, injuring two but did not specify if the suspect was in custody or his status. The FBI, which will be taking over the case, said an improvised explosive device was found at the scene but did not elaborate.

Victims were taken to five different hospitals.

While New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell called the incident a terrorist attack, that statement was walked back by the FBI, who said it was not terrorist-related.

New Orleans is one of the country's top tourist destinations during the holiday season and will be hosting the Sugar Bowl football game at the Superdome on Wednesday, which attracts thousands to the city annually.

This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates.