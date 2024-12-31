Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 31, 2024 / 12:09 AM

Rainy forecast could soak New Year's Eve party at Times Square

By Sheri Walsh
The Waterford Crystal New Year's Eve ball is lit up above Times Square in New York City on Sunday. An estimated one million people will be in Times Square on New Year's Eve and over one billion will be watching throughout the world as the traditional Waterford Crystal ball drops to ring in 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | The Waterford Crystal New Year's Eve ball is lit up above Times Square in New York City on Sunday. An estimated one million people will be in Times Square on New Year's Eve and over one billion will be watching throughout the world as the traditional Waterford Crystal ball drops to ring in 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- New Year's Eve revelers, especially those in New York City, can expect to get wet as rain and above-average temperatures are forecast throughout the United States on Tuesday night when the world rings in 2025.

In New York's Times Square, which is expecting an estimated one million party-goers, the forecast calls for rain, thunder and gusty winds before the ball drops at midnight, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Advertisement

"A dry morning and afternoon is expected across the area on New Year's Eve, with highs in the low 50s for most," the National Weather Service New York wrote Monday in a post on X.

"Rain showers are expected to move through the area late in the evening and overnight. The showers could be heavy at times, with the potential for isolated thunder," NWS warned.

Since umbrellas are not allowed in Times Square on New Year's Eve, revelers are advised to wear ponchos to avoid getting soaked.

The same system that brought some snow to the upper Plains will move into the Ohio River Valley and Great Lakes states on Tuesday, but will remain too warm for snow which is forecast to turn into a sloppy rain-snow mix.

On New Year's Day, the fast-moving system will bring rain to New York City and gusty winds to New England by the afternoon.

Those traveling by plane on New Year's Day can expect a bumpy ride in and out of Boston's Logan International Airport and O'Hare in Chicago.

A separate system approaching the Pacific Northwest will also bring strong winds to Washington and into Nevada, where heavy rain and high elevation snow is expected.

Advertisement

Southern California is facing a new round of Santa Ana winds, which has the National Weather Service in Los Angeles warning of "extreme fire" risks for New Year's Eve, especially with fireworks.

Santa Ana winds fueled Malibu's Franklin Fire earlier this month, which forced more than 20,000 people from their homes.

"Practice fire safety on New Years! Offshore winds will bring elevated to critical fire weather conditions to parts of Ventura and LA County for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day," NWS Los Angeles warned in a post on X.

"Instead of using fireworks, use fire-safe alternatives like confetti and streamers to celebrate."

Read More

Latest Headlines

U.S. reveals China-backed hackers breached U.S. Treasury in 'major incident'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. reveals China-backed hackers breached U.S. Treasury in 'major incident'
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The Biden administration revealed Monday that China-backed hackers infiltrated the U.S. Treasury Department earlier this month in what officials are calling a "major cybersecurity incident."
Final round of payments begin for Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme victims
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Final round of payments begin for Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme victims
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The fund meant to help victims of the investment scam perpetrated by Bernie Madoff started its final round of payment reimbursements, the U.S. Justice Department announced Monday.
Blinken speaks with Venezuelan opposition ahead of Maduro's inauguration
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Blinken speaks with Venezuelan opposition ahead of Maduro's inauguration
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke Monday with leaders of Venezuela's democratic opposition to reaffirm U.S. support for the Venezuelan people and their votes "expressed at the ballot box."
5 rescued after tug hits ship, sinks in Mississippi River
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
5 rescued after tug hits ship, sinks in Mississippi River
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Five people were hospitalized after two vessels collided and one sank in the Mississippi River in Louisiana, according to multiple reports.
Documented norovirus cases rising but might not tell full story on total infections
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Documented norovirus cases rising but might not tell full story on total infections
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Recent data indicated that cases of norovirus are on the rise in the United States, according to government reports.
Stocks fall on one of last days of trading for 2024
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Stocks fall on one of last days of trading for 2024
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Dow Jones fell 300 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also dipped in trading Monday morning, with one day left in what has been a record year for the U.S. stock market.
Donald Trump endorses Mike Johnson's bid to stay House speaker
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Donald Trump endorses Mike Johnson's bid to stay House speaker
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump on Monday gave his blessing to Mike Johnson in the pending race for House speaker, according to social media.
Appeals court upholds E. Jean Carroll verdict against Trump
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Appeals court upholds E. Jean Carroll verdict against Trump
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court let stand a jury decision finding President-elect Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing columnist E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s and slapping him with a $5 million judgment on Monday.
U.S. announces nearly $6 billion in funding for Ukraine
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
U.S. announces nearly $6 billion in funding for Ukraine
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday announced nearly $6 billion in funding for Ukraine as it continues to fend off the Russian invasion that is now approaching its third year.
Biden, Trump honor late president Jimmy Carter as a 'leader, statesman, and humanitarian'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden, Trump honor late president Jimmy Carter as a 'leader, statesman, and humanitarian'
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said "the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman, and humanitarian," honoring former president Jimmy Carter who died Sunday at the age of 100.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia unleashes dozens of attack drones on central and eastern regions of Ukraine
Russia unleashes dozens of attack drones on central and eastern regions of Ukraine
Appeals court upholds E. Jean Carroll verdict against Trump
Appeals court upholds E. Jean Carroll verdict against Trump
South Korea orders aviation safety probe after airline crash that killed 179
South Korea orders aviation safety probe after airline crash that killed 179
U.S. announces nearly $6 billion in funding for Ukraine
U.S. announces nearly $6 billion in funding for Ukraine
Air Canada Express flight skids on runway, no one injured
Air Canada Express flight skids on runway, no one injured
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement