Rainy forecast could soak New Year's Eve party at Times Square

1 of 5 | The Waterford Crystal New Year's Eve ball is lit up above Times Square in New York City on Sunday. An estimated one million people will be in Times Square on New Year's Eve and over one billion will be watching throughout the world as the traditional Waterford Crystal ball drops to ring in 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- New Year's Eve revelers, especially those in New York City, can expect to get wet as rain and above-average temperatures are forecast throughout the United States on Tuesday night when the world rings in 2025. In New York's Times Square, which is expecting an estimated one million party-goers, the forecast calls for rain, thunder and gusty winds before the ball drops at midnight, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Advertisement

"A dry morning and afternoon is expected across the area on New Year's Eve, with highs in the low 50s for most," the National Weather Service New York wrote Monday in a post on X.

"Rain showers are expected to move through the area late in the evening and overnight. The showers could be heavy at times, with the potential for isolated thunder," NWS warned.

Since umbrellas are not allowed in Times Square on New Year's Eve, revelers are advised to wear ponchos to avoid getting soaked.

The same system that brought some snow to the upper Plains will move into the Ohio River Valley and Great Lakes states on Tuesday, but will remain too warm for snow which is forecast to turn into a sloppy rain-snow mix.

On New Year's Day, the fast-moving system will bring rain to New York City and gusty winds to New England by the afternoon.

Those traveling by plane on New Year's Day can expect a bumpy ride in and out of Boston's Logan International Airport and O'Hare in Chicago.

A separate system approaching the Pacific Northwest will also bring strong winds to Washington and into Nevada, where heavy rain and high elevation snow is expected.

Southern California is facing a new round of Santa Ana winds, which has the National Weather Service in Los Angeles warning of "extreme fire" risks for New Year's Eve, especially with fireworks.

Santa Ana winds fueled Malibu's Franklin Fire earlier this month, which forced more than 20,000 people from their homes.

"Practice fire safety on New Years! Offshore winds will bring elevated to critical fire weather conditions to parts of Ventura and LA County for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day," NWS Los Angeles warned in a post on X.

"Instead of using fireworks, use fire-safe alternatives like confetti and streamers to celebrate."