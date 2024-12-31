Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 31, 2024 / 9:23 PM

FBI seizes bureau's largest stockpile of homemade explosives, arrests Virginia man

By Sheri Walsh
"Homemade explosive materials" allegedly found at the Virginia home of Brad Spafford earlier this month, according to court documents. The "stockpile of more than 150 homemade improvised explosive devices" is the largest cache in the bureau's history, the FBI said. Photo courtesy of FBI
1 of 2 | "Homemade explosive materials" allegedly found at the Virginia home of Brad Spafford earlier this month, according to court documents. The "stockpile of more than 150 homemade improvised explosive devices" is the largest cache in the bureau's history, the FBI said. Photo courtesy of FBI

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- The FBI has arrested a Virginia man after finding the largest stockpile of "finished explosive devices" in the bureau's history, according to court documents.

Brad Spafford was arrested on Dec. 17, at his farm in Smithfield, according to documents posted Monday. Spafford was charged with failing to register a short barrel rifle. During a search of his home, FBI agents found "a stockpile of more than 150 homemade improvised explosive devices, assessed as pipe bombs."

"Some of these devices were marked 'lethal.' Most of the devices were found in a detached garage, where the FBI also found tools and manufacturing materials, including homemade fuses and pieces of PVC pipe," according to a detention memo.

"Several additional apparent pipe bombs were found in a backpack in the home's bedroom, completely unsecured," the memo added. Prosecutors said the words "no lives matter" were discovered written on the outside of the backpack.

FBI agents and bomb technicians exploded many of the devices on site because they were too dangerous to move.

Investigators took notice of Spafford in 2023 after a neighbor told authorities he was stockpiling weapons and had lost three fingers on his right hand.

"Even after losing his own fingers as a result of his homemade explosive materials, he made the apparent remarkable decision to keep an extraordinarily dangerous explosive material in the home's freezer next to food items that could be accessed by the entire family," prosecutors said. Spafford lived at the home with two young children.

Investigators said they found hexamethylene triperoxide diamine, which is "an explosive material that is so unstable it can be exploded merely as a result of friction or temperature changes."

While prosecutors have argued that Spafford should remain in custody as he "poses an extreme danger to the community," his defense attorneys have requested Spafford be released pending trial since he has "no criminal record and no history of substance abuse or mental illness."

"There is not a shred of evidence in the record that Mr. Spafford ever threatened anyone and the contention that someone might be in danger because of their political views and comments is nonsensical," Spafford's lawyers wrote in a filing Tuesday.

"In fact, the evidence proved that Mr. Spafford is not a danger but a hard-working family man with no criminal record."

Latest Headlines

Suspect detained after allegedly shoving man into oncoming NY subway train
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Suspect detained after allegedly shoving man into oncoming NY subway train
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A 45-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after a suspect shoved him onto the southbound 1 subway tracks and was caught afterward in Manhattan.
Stocks close down in final session of 2024; S&P 500 posts best 2-year gain in decades
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Stocks close down in final session of 2024; S&P 500 posts best 2-year gain in decades
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Stocks closed lower on the final trading day of 2024 to end what has been a strong year for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500, which notched its second consecutive larger than 20% annual return in decades.
N.C. governor commutes 15 death penalty sentences before leaving office
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
N.C. governor commutes 15 death penalty sentences before leaving office
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Outgoing North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Tuesday announced 15 commutations of the death penalty to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Georgia judge dead after shooting himself inside courtroom
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Georgia judge dead after shooting himself inside courtroom
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Effingham County (Ga.) Judge Stephen Yekel died by suicide while inside a county courtroom where he was slated to serve his last day on the bench on Tuesday.
On New Years Eve, power grid failure leaves nearly 80% of Puerto Rico in the dark
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
On New Years Eve, power grid failure leaves nearly 80% of Puerto Rico in the dark
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- More than 1 million people on Tuesday were without electricity on Puerto Rico after a major power outage hit the island, according to official reports.
Award-winning CNN anchor Aaron Brown dead at 76
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Award-winning CNN anchor Aaron Brown dead at 76
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Aaron Brown, who anchored CNN's coverage of 9/11 and other important national and world events, passed away Sunday at age 76, his family announced. They did not release his cause of death.
Police use fingerprints to ID woman set afire, killed on NYC subway
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Police use fingerprints to ID woman set afire, killed on NYC subway
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Police have identified the woman who recently was set on fire in a subway car in New York City, according to several news reports.
MTA to begin congestion pricing in NYC on Sunday, despite New Jersey's pushback
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
MTA to begin congestion pricing in NYC on Sunday, despite New Jersey's pushback
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority said it will begin congestion pricing tolling on Sunday despite New Jersey officials claiming that a U.S. district judge's ruling disallows the plan.
Treasury sanctions Iranian, Russian outlets for tampering with U.S. elections
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Treasury sanctions Iranian, Russian outlets for tampering with U.S. elections
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department on Tuesday announced sanctions against organizations in Iran and Russia for attempting to influence U.S. elections during the last general election cycle.
Gun from Navy ship that fired 2nd Pearl Harbor shot may move to museum
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Gun from Navy ship that fired 2nd Pearl Harbor shot may move to museum
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- After 66 years of being displayed outdoors at the Minnesota State Capitol, a 4/50 gun that arguably fired the second American shot of World War II at Pearl Harbor is on the verge of finding a new, indoor home.
