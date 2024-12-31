Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 31, 2024 / 12:43 PM

Treasury sanctions Iranian, Russian outlets for tampering with U.S. elections

By Clyde Hughes
The Treasury Department sanctioned Iranian and Russian entities for interfering in U.S. elections. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The Treasury Department sanctioned Iranian and Russian entities for interfering in U.S. elections. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department on Tuesday announced sanctions against organizations in Iran and Russia for attempting to influence U.S. elections during the last general election cycle.

The Treasury accused Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and a Moscow affiliate of the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate of supporting affiliates that sought to stoke socio-political tensions to influence domestic elections. These subordinate and proxy groups spread disinformation and undermine confidence in democratic institutions.

Advertisement

The Treasury Department said Iran used social engineering and other efforts to gain access to individuals with direct access to the presidential campaigns of both parties. The activities included theft and disclosure of private information intended to influence the electoral process.

U.S. officials said outlets like RT, RaHDit, RRN and other operators have helped the Kremlin hide their influence and involvement, which has expanded into vast assortments of fake websites, online personas and front organizations trying to give the appearance of independent news and information sources.

Related

"The governments of Iran and Russia have targeted our election processes and institutions and sought to divide the American people through a targeted disinformation campaign," Bradley Smith, the Treasury's acting under-secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement.

Advertisement

The United States specifically targeted Iran's Cognitive Design Production Center, an affiliate of the IRGC, for activities to destabilize U.S. elections and campaigns.

The Treasury targeted Russia's Center for Geopolitical Expertise for sanctions along with its director, Valery Mikhaylovich Korovin, for activities in Russia. The company was founded by Aleksandr Dugin, who had previously been sanctioned by the United States.

In August, the Trump campaign confirmed that hackers successfully exposed internal documents from its campaign. The Democrats said attempts were made to hack their campaign computer records but the cybercriminals were not successful.

Latest Headlines

Gun from Navy ship that fired 2nd Pearl Harbor shot may move to museum
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Gun from Navy ship that fired 2nd Pearl Harbor shot may move to museum
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- After 66 years of being displayed outdoors at the Minnesota State Capitol, a 4/50 gun that arguably fired the second American shot of World War II at Pearl Harbor is on the verge of finding a new, indoor home.
Authorities preparing Times Square NYE security; no specific threats known
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Authorities preparing Times Square NYE security; no specific threats known
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Large protests and unsophisticated lone-wolf acts of violence are the top concerns for law enforcement officials as more than a million people are expected to jam Times Square for the annual New Year's Eve ball drop.
Nearly 80% of Puerto Rico left with no electricity after major power grid failure
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Nearly 80% of Puerto Rico left with no electricity after major power grid failure
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- More than 1 million people on Tuesday were without electricity on Puerto Rico after a major power outage hit the island, according to official reports.
Pentagon repatriates Guantanamo Bay detainee to Tunisia
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pentagon repatriates Guantanamo Bay detainee to Tunisia
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Guantanamo Bay detainee Ridah bin Salah al-Yazidi was repatriated to Tunisia, leaving 26 remaining at the Cuba-based U.S. military facility, the Pentagon said on Monday.
Jimmy Carter to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda next week
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jimmy Carter to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda next week
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Former President Jimmy Carter is expected to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol next week after congressional leaders announced their intent to ask the House and Senate to pass a resolution allowing the honor.
Laws taking effect at start of 2025 tackle AI, firearms, data privacy
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Laws taking effect at start of 2025 tackle AI, firearms, data privacy
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- There is an emphasis on the tech industry, artificial intelligence and data privacy among 2025's new laws. New firearm regulations are also coming into effect after more than 500 people died in mass shootings in 2024.
Rainy forecast could soak New Year's Eve party at Times Square
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Rainy forecast could soak New Year's Eve party at Times Square
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- New Year's Eve revelers, especially those in New York City, can expect to get wet as rain and above-average temperatures are forecast throughout the United States on Tuesday as the world rings in 2025.
U.S. reveals China-backed hackers breached U.S. Treasury in 'major incident'
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
U.S. reveals China-backed hackers breached U.S. Treasury in 'major incident'
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The Biden administration revealed Monday that China-backed hackers infiltrated the U.S. Treasury Department earlier this month in what officials are calling a "major cybersecurity incident."
Final round of payments begin for Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme victims
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Final round of payments begin for Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme victims
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The fund meant to help victims of the investment scam perpetrated by Bernie Madoff started its final round of payment reimbursements, the U.S. Justice Department announced Monday.
Blinken speaks with Venezuelan opposition ahead of Maduro's inauguration
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Blinken speaks with Venezuelan opposition ahead of Maduro's inauguration
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke Monday with leaders of Venezuela's democratic opposition to reaffirm U.S. support for the Venezuelan people and their votes "expressed at the ballot box."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Documented norovirus cases rising but might not tell full story on total infections
Documented norovirus cases rising but might not tell full story on total infections
Appeals court upholds E. Jean Carroll verdict against Trump
Appeals court upholds E. Jean Carroll verdict against Trump
Final round of payments begin for Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme victims
Final round of payments begin for Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme victims
5 rescued after tug hits ship, sinks in Mississippi River
5 rescued after tug hits ship, sinks in Mississippi River
Gun from Navy ship that fired 2nd Pearl Harbor shot may move to museum
Gun from Navy ship that fired 2nd Pearl Harbor shot may move to museum
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement