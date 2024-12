President Joe Biden on Monday announced nearly $2.5 billion in security assistance for Ukraine on Monday, while Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said another $3.4 billion in "direct budget support" would be delivered to Kyiv. File Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office/UPI | License Photo

"Since Russia launched its further assault against Ukraine in February 2022, the United States has rallied the world to stand with the Ukrainian people, and it has been a top priority of mine to provide Ukraine with the support it needs to prevail," Biden said in a White House statement.

Biden said the assistance includes a $1.25 billion drawdown package for the Ukrainian military and a $1.22 billion Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative package.

"[The aid] builds on this effort and will provide Ukraine with both an immediate influx of capabilities to use to great effect on the battlefield and longer-term supplies of air defense, artillery, and other critical weapons systems."

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said another $3.4 billion in "direct budget support" funds from her office are the final disbursement appropriated under the bipartisan Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriation Act 2024.

"Our direct budget support continues to be conditioned on reforms related to strengthening law enforcement, improving transparency and efficiency of government institutions, and bolstering anti-corruption rules and procedures," Yellen said in a statement.

Yellen said the aid follows the United States' execution of its portion of a $50 billion loan from the G7 paid for by the proceeds earned from Russia's "immobilized assets."