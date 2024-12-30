Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 30, 2024 / 1:59 PM

Donald Trump endorses Mike Johnson's bid to stay House speaker

Kentucky Republican says Trump's endorsement 'is going to work out about as well' as 2016 pick of then-Speaker Paul Ryan.

By Chris Benson
"Thank you, President Trump! I’m honored and humbled by your support, as always," House Speaker Mike Johnson (seen on Dec. 20 in Washington DC), R-L.a., replied Monday to Trump on social media. On Monday, Trump called on Republicans to "not blow this great opportunity which we have been given" that include a promise to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education in a new bill. File Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI
1 of 2 | "Thank you, President Trump! I’m honored and humbled by your support, as always," House Speaker Mike Johnson (seen on Dec. 20 in Washington DC), R-L.a., replied Monday to Trump on social media. On Monday, Trump called on Republicans to "not blow this great opportunity which we have been given" that include a promise to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education in a new bill. File Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump on Monday endorsed House Speaker Mike Johnson to retain the role in the 119th Congress.

Trump wrote on on his Truth Social platform in the mid-morning hours that Johnson, R-La., has his "total and complete endorsement."

Advertisement

The endorsement by Trump could save Johnson's jeopardized speakership but by no means guarantees it. Johnson can only afford a small number of defections in his own party likely with little to no support by House Democrats or incoming Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., after unhappiness within the Republican conference over Johnson's handling of the end-of-year debacle to keep the U.S. government from shutting down.

Trump said the Louisiana Republican "will do the right thing, and we will continue to win," calling Johnson a "good, hard-working, religious man."

Related

Republicans will hold a 53-47 Senate majority and a narrow 220-215 House majority in a "trifecta" control over the two legislative chambers and the White House.

On Monday, Johnson vowed the Republican House majority "will quickly" deliver on Trump's agenda and said the American people "demand and deserve that we waste no time."

Advertisement

"Thank you, President Trump! I'm honored and humbled by your support, as always," Johnson replied quickly on social media.

However, Trump called on Republicans to "not blow this great opportunity which we have been given" that includes a promise to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education in a newly-proposed bill.

It arrived after the House and Senate approved a stop-gap funding bill to avoid a government shutdown singed on Dec. 20 by President Joe Biden after it was accompanied by a swarm of political drama elevated by Trump adviser and billionaire Elon Musk on his social media platform X. It passed with more Democrat than Republican votes.

Meanwhile, the upper chamber ultimately passed the short-term spending bill 85-11 with all the no votes coming from Republicans except Vermont's independent Sen. Bernie Sanders.

After Trump endorsed Johnson's candidacy on Monday, the speaker said "let's get to work!" in his social media post in reply to the president-elect.

But Johnson's narrow majority in the House left next to no room for inter-party defections with some GOP members who already have signaled their willingness to support a candidate other than Johnson, such as Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

Advertisement

"I respect and support President Trump, but his endorsement of Mike Johnson is going to work out about as well as his endorsement of Speaker Paul Ryan," Massie said Monday on social media.

Massie's post came with an image of Trump in 2016 endorsing Ryan's own bid to be speaker.

"We've seen Johnson partner with the democrats to send money to Ukraine, authorize spying on Americans, and blow the budget," the Kentucky Republican stated in the early afternoon.

Latest Headlines

Stocks fall on one of last days of trading for 2024
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
Stocks fall on one of last days of trading for 2024
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Dow Jones fell 300 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also dipped in trading Monday morning, with one day left in what has been a record year for the U.S. stock market.
Appeals court upholds E. Jean Carroll verdict against Trump
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Appeals court upholds E. Jean Carroll verdict against Trump
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court let stand a jury decision finding President-elect Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing columnist E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s and slapping him with a $5 million judgment on Monday.
U.S. announces nearly $6 billion in funding for Ukraine
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. announces nearly $6 billion in funding for Ukraine
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday announced nearly $6 billion in funding for Ukraine as it continues to fend off the Russian invasion that is now approaching its third year.
Biden, Trump honor late president Jimmy Carter as a 'leader, statesman, and humanitarian'
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Biden, Trump honor late president Jimmy Carter as a 'leader, statesman, and humanitarian'
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said "the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman, and humanitarian," honoring former president Jimmy Carter who died Sunday at the age of 100.
Americans honor Jimmy Carter as 'a man rooted in his faith'
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Americans honor Jimmy Carter as 'a man rooted in his faith'
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Visitors began arriving at the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta Sunday evening to pay tribute to and share memories of the late President Jimmy Carter who died Sunday at the age of 100.
Former President Jimmy Carter dies at 100
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Former President Jimmy Carter dies at 100
Jimmy Carter, 39th president of the United States, was a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient, rights activist, professor and Sunday School teacher.
Charles Dolan, creator of HBO, is dead at 98
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Charles Dolan, creator of HBO, is dead at 98
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- HBO creator and billionaire Charles Dolan has died at the age of 98.
Friends, family demand answers after another inmate dies in Texas jail
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Friends, family demand answers after another inmate dies in Texas jail
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Friends and family members are organizing an appearance at the Tarrant County Commissioner's Court in Fort Worth, Texas, to demand answers after another inmate has died in custody amid a spate of deaths.
Vicious winter storms kill 2, injure more across the South
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Vicious winter storms kill 2, injure more across the South
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Two people were killed and six others injured as a vicious wintertime storm barreled across Texas and Mississippi, where it blew the roof off the Limestone County Courthouse in Athens, Alabama, early Sunday.
FAA bars Texas drone company from staging shows after boy injured in Orlando
U.S. News // 1 day ago
FAA bars Texas drone company from staging shows after boy injured in Orlando
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A Texas company that produces elaborate synchronized drone shows has been barred from staging the spectacles following an incident in Orlando in which several drones collided and fell into the crowd.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Friends, family demand answers after another inmate dies in Texas jail
Friends, family demand answers after another inmate dies in Texas jail
Former President Jimmy Carter dies at 100
Former President Jimmy Carter dies at 100
Americans honor Jimmy Carter as 'a man rooted in his faith'
Americans honor Jimmy Carter as 'a man rooted in his faith'
Russia unleashes dozens of attack drones on central and eastern regions of Ukraine
Russia unleashes dozens of attack drones on central and eastern regions of Ukraine
Vicious winter storms kill 2, injure more across the South
Vicious winter storms kill 2, injure more across the South
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement