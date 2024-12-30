Trending
Dec. 30, 2024 / 4:21 PM

Documented norovirus cases rising but might not tell full story on total infections

By Chris Benson
The CDC advises people with norovirus symptoms to wash their hands often for at least 20 seconds with soap and water. One health expert, though, cautions that hand sanitizers can be ineffective. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Cases of norovirus are on the rise in the United States, according to data and recent government reports.

Recently published data by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that this month during the week of Dec. 5 there were 91 reported cases of norovirus, which was up from 65 at its last highest point during the past several years.

Norovirus is known to be extremely contagious and can cause diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain within 48 hours after a person is exposed, the agency said.

However, government data does not give a fully comprehensive picture because local, state and territorial health departments are not required to report individual norovirus cases to the CDC. Meanwhile, only 15 states participate in the National Outbreak Reporting System.

The Scientific American reported that about 19 million to 21 million people in the United States contract norovirus each year.

Outbreaks occur throughout the year but typically are more common between November and April. According to the CDC, most hospitals and doctor offices generally will not test for norovirus.

Norovirus is the number one cause of food-borne illness in the United States, with roughly 2,500 outbreaks reported each year.

A noted immunologist and microbiologist says that in addition to causing violent vomiting, diarrhea and stomach cramping, norovirus "can be shed in your stool for 2 weeks, and hand sanitizers are ineffective on it."

"Norovirus is a cool virus because it doesn't have a lipid envelope. That means it is incredibly stable in the environment," Dr. Andrea Love of Immunologic, a science and health education organization that addresses scientific misinformation and scientific relevant to the public, wrote Sunday on Bluesky.

The federal government said that as far back as 2013 that 21 million people a year were contracting the illness causing roughly 70,000 to be hospitalized and around 800 deaths.

And, earlier this year, the FDA in April warned California restaurants and consumers to avoid certain half-shell oysters over concerns of norovirus contamination after 80 patrons reported sickness after eating at a Los Angeles restaurant.

Norovirus, often coined the "cruise ship virus," causes more than 90% of diarrheal disease outbreaks on cruise ships and lasts around two days, according to the CDC.

December was the only month this year in which the CDC reported three separately confirmed norovirus outbreaks on cruise ships when a little more than 300 people were sickened on three different cruise ships this month.

Still, norovirus outbreaks on cruise ships account for only a small percentage of all reported norovirus outbreaks.

The CDC advised those with symptoms to: stay home at least one or two days; wash hands often for at least 20 seconds with soap and water; wash laundry in hot water; clean and disinfect contaminated surfaces; and thoroughly clean produce such as vegetables, as well as fruit and shellfish.

The CDC has more on norovirus.

