Journalist E. Jean Carroll departs from the courthouse on January 26, 2024, in New York City. An appeals court upheld her judgment on Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court on Monday let stand a jury decision finding President-elect Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing columnist E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s and slapping him with a $5 million judgment. The Second Circuit Court of Appeals said that Trump's legal team failed to show any errors in the ruling that would lead to a new trial. Advertisement

In a 2023 trial, a New York jury found Trump liable of abusing Carroll in a Manhattan department store dressing room and defaming her by denying the story when she recounted it during his first term in office.

"The American people have re-elected President Trump with an overwhelming mandate, and they demand an immediate end to the political weaponization of our justice system and a swift dismissal of all the witch hunts, including the Democratic-funded Carroll hoax, which will continue to be appealed," Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said, according to The Hill.

For Trump's part, he has denied the allegations since Carroll first made them and has called the $5 million judgment overly excessive. Roberta Kaplan, Carroll's attorney, complimented the court for its work.

"[We] are gratified by today's decision," Kaplan said, according to NBC News. "We thank the Second Circuit for its careful consideration of the parties' arguments."