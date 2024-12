Former President Jimmy Carter departs after the funeral service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter, at Maranatha Baptist Church, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Plains, Ga. The former first lady died on Nov. 19, 2023. File Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Tributes from across the aisle and around the world have begun pouring in for the late U.S. President Jimmy Carter. Carter, the longest-living president in U.S. history, died Sunday at his home in Georgia, according to his sone. He was 100.

"A remarkable person who was the epitome of the phrase 'public service,'" the British journalist and commentator Piers Morgan said on social media. "I had the honor of interviewing him 3 times, and he was one of the wisest, smartest, most compassionate, modest, and human world leaders I've ever met. A great man."

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang called him a "role model on so many levels" and "truly altruistic."

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg lauded Carter both personally and professionally in a social media post.

"President Jimmy Carter's leadership, intellect, and moral example ennobled our country, during and ever since his presidency," Buttigieg posted on X.

"Today, we mourn the loss of one of our most humble and devoted public servants, President Jimmy Carter," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, wrote on X. "President Carter personified the true meaning of leadership through service, through compassion, and through integrity."

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.