A Brightline high-speed passenger train collided with a fire truck in Delray Beach, Fla., on Saturday, sending three firefighters to a hospital where they were listed in stable condition. File Photo by Brightline/ Wikimedia Commons

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Fifteen people, including three firefighters, were injured Saturday when a fire truck collided with a passenger train Delray Beach, Fla., officials said. A Brightline intercity high-speed train stuck a ladder truck driven by Delray Beach Fire Rescue at 10:45 a.m. in the Atlantic Coast city about 55 miles north of Miami, according to a statement from the city. Advertisement

Three Delray Beach firefighters were hospitalized and were listed in stable condition.

Twelve people aboard the train were taken to a hospital with minor injuries by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue personnel.

The city said an "active investigation" into the cause of the collision is underway by the Delray Beach Police Department, officials from Brightline, and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Fire truck collides with train tracks in Delray Beach | Click on the image to read the full story https://t.co/DQbxYI6FD8— WPBF 25 News (@WPBF25News) December 28, 2024

Shortly after the accident, Brightline posted that the train system was "currently experiencing limited delays."

Initial photos and social media posts from the scene showed extensive damage to the train's engine and a ladder truck overturned on the tracks.