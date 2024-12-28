Advertisement
Dec. 28, 2024 / 8:18 PM

FAA bars Texas drone company from staging shows after boy injured in Orlando

By Don Jacobson
Spectacular drone shows, such as at the Paleo Festival in Nyon, Switzerland, in July (pictured), are the specialty of the Texas company Sky Elements, but the firm's waiver to perform such shows over spectators in the United States has been suspended by the Federal Aviation Administration in the wake of accident last week in Orlando. File Photo by Valentin Flauraud/EPA-EFE
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A Texas company that produces elaborate synchronized drone shows has been barred from staging the spectacles following an incident in Orlando in which several drones collided and fell into the crowd.

The Federal Aviation Administration has revoked a necessary waiver held by Sky Elements of Coppell, Texas, to operate such shows over live crowds, the agency said in a statement issued to media outlets on Friday.

It was not immediately clear how long the suspension will last.

It comes a week after a 7-year-old boy was seriously injured when multiple drones unexpectedly fell from the sky and into a crowd estimated at 25,000 at Lake Eola in downtown Orlando.

In the wake of the FAA ruling, several upcoming drone shows set to be staged by Sky Elements have been canceled, including in Dallas, where the company was approved to perform at the 2024 Reunion Tower New Year's Eve show.

The show was canceled "out of an abundance of caution following a recent incident," Reunion Tower President Dusti Groskreutz told WFAA-TV on Friday.

The station also confirmed similar cancelations in Austin and New York City's Central Park.

"We are diligently working with the FAA and City of Orlando officials to determine the cause and are committed to establishing a clear picture of what transpired," Sky Elements said last week in a statement issued to local media.

