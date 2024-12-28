Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 28, 2024 / 5:28 PM

Chess champ Magnus Carlsen quits tourney after refusing to change out of jeans

By Don Jacobson
World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen says he dropped out of the World Rapid Chess Championship in New York on Friday after refusing to change out of banned blue jeans as demanded by the International Chess Federation. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen says he dropped out of the World Rapid Chess Championship in New York on Friday after refusing to change out of banned blue jeans as demanded by the International Chess Federation. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Magnus Carlsen, the world's top chess player, says he has quit the World Rapid Chess Championship in New York after refusing to change out of his jeans as requested by officials.

Carlsen said in an interview with chess channel Take Take Take on Friday that he had opted to quit the tournament during its second day rather than appeal the dress code violation, noting it was unlikely he could have successfully defended his title after a poor showing in the early rounds.

Advertisement

"I haven't appealed, honestly I'm too old at this point to care too much, if this is what they want to do," he said, adding, "nobody wants to back down, if this is where we are, that's fine by me. I'll probably head off to somewhere where the weather is a bit nicer than here and that's it."

The International Chess Federation said in a statement the Norwegian was given the opportunity to change out of his jeans to avoid being ejected but would not do so.

Related

"Today, Mr. Magnus Carlsen breached the dress code by wearing jeans, which are explicitly prohibited under long-standing regulations for this event," the group said. "The Chief Arbiter informed Mr. Carlsen of the breach, issued a $200 fine, and requested that he change his attire. Unfortunately, Mr. Carlsen declined, and as a result, he was not paired for round nine. This decision was made impartially and applies equally to all players."

Advertisement

In the interview, Carlsen said he didn't realize he was wearing banned jeans after arriving at the tournament venue after a lunch meeting and hastily changing clothes

"I got here and I don't know if it was after the first game or the second game ... I got a fine, which is fine, and then I got a warning that I would not be paired if I didn't go change my clothes," he said.

Afterwards, he posted a picture of himself on X in the clothes he wearing, captioned, "OOTD," or Outfit of the Day.

Carlsen, 34, became the second-youngest world chess champion in 2013 at age 22. From 2018 to 2020 he posted the longest undefeated streak in chess history, either winning or drawing 125 consecutive games.

He claimed his fifth world championship title against Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi in Dubai in 2021.

Latest Headlines

Mega Millions ticket worth $1.22 billion sold in Northern California
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Mega Millions ticket worth $1.22 billion sold in Northern California
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Mega Millions lottery has a winner for the first time in more than three months: a ticket worth an estimated $1.22 billion was sold at a convenience store in California, lottery officials announced Saturday.
Musk, Ramaswamy voice support for foreign tech workers in the U.S.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Musk, Ramaswamy voice support for foreign tech workers in the U.S.
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy want President-elect Donald Trump to allow more qualified foreign tech workers to obtain visas to fill a void in the nation's tech workforce.
Bankrupt Big Lots will keep hundreds of stores open under new sale transaction
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Bankrupt Big Lots will keep hundreds of stores open under new sale transaction
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Bankrupt discount retail chain Big Lots says it will be able to keep hundreds of its stores open after executing a strategic sale transaction with a Boston asset management firm.
Trump asks the Supreme Court to give him time to negotiate TikTok terms
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump asks the Supreme Court to give him time to negotiate TikTok terms
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump on Friday intervened in the Supreme Court case that ultimately could decide whether a federal ban on TikTok occurs.
Oldest Pearl Harbor, USS Utah survivor Warren 'Red' Upton dies at age 105
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Oldest Pearl Harbor, USS Utah survivor Warren 'Red' Upton dies at age 105
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Warren "Red" Upton, the oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor who was serving aboard the USS Utah during the 1941 Japanese surprise attack, has died at age 105, a veterans group has announced. 
Wall Street rally hits year-end snag as Dow drops by nearly 500 points
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Wall Street rally hits year-end snag as Dow drops by nearly 500 points
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Wall Street limped to a downbeat end of the trading week on Friday as a sell-off in Big Tech stocks dragged the Dow Jones Industrial Index down by more than 500 points at one point during the session.
HUD: Homelessness soared 18% to 770K in single-night count taken in January
U.S. News // 1 day ago
HUD: Homelessness soared 18% to 770K in single-night count taken in January
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The number of homeless people counted across the country on a single night in January 2024 soared by 18% over a year-earlier count to 770,000 individuals, the Biden administration said Friday.
N.Y.'s new superfund law to charge billions of dollars in fines for fossil fuel polluters
U.S. News // 1 day ago
N.Y.'s new superfund law to charge billions of dollars in fines for fossil fuel polluters
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A new climate change superfund law in New York state will impose an estimated $75 billion in fees for companies that are the biggest fossil fuel polluters.
Grand jury indicts man on 4 counts of murder in subway fire incident
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Grand jury indicts man on 4 counts of murder in subway fire incident
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Guatemalan national accused of setting a woman on fire in the New York City subway was indicted on four counts of murder and one count of arson Friday.
Woman who says she was raped by Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Jay-Z to remain anonymous
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Woman who says she was raped by Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Jay-Z to remain anonymous
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The woman who asserts that she was raped by Sean "Diddy" Combs and Shawn Carter, or Jay-Z, as he is more widely known, does not need to reveal her identity.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mega Millions ticket worth $1.22 billion sold in Northern California
Mega Millions ticket worth $1.22 billion sold in Northern California
Putin apologizes for deadly Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash
Putin apologizes for deadly Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash
Israeli hostage, cease-fire negotiations stall as White House blames Hamas
Israeli hostage, cease-fire negotiations stall as White House blames Hamas
Director of last functioning hospital in northern Gaza arrested, Palestinians say
Director of last functioning hospital in northern Gaza arrested, Palestinians say
HUD: Homelessness soared 18% to 770K in single-night count taken in January
HUD: Homelessness soared 18% to 770K in single-night count taken in January
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement