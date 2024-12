Sebastian Zepata-Calil was indicted by a Brooklyn grand jury of four counts of murder and one count of arson for allegedly setting a woman on fire in a New York City subway at Stillwell Avenue in Brooklyn. Photo by Allie_Caulfield/ Wikimedia Commons

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Guatemalan national accused of setting a woman on fire in the New York City subway was indicted on four counts of murder and one count of arson Friday. A woman was sleeping on a stationary subway train at the Stillwell Avenue station when authorities claimed that Sebastian Zapeta-Calil, 33, set her clothing on fire with a lighter. She died at the scene. The woman has not been publicly identified. Advertisement

The Brooklyn grand jury returned a first-degree murder charge and three second-degree murder counts, along with first-degree arson. He is facing the possibility of life in prison without the possibility of parole along with the first-degree murder charge.

"Today we take our first significant step toward pursuing justice in this case, with the grand jury having indicted Sebastian Zapata with four counts of murder," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said, according to CBS News.

"Murder in the first degree carries the possibility of life without parole. It's the most serious statute in New York state law, and my office is very confident about the evidence in this case and our ability to hold Zapeta accountable for his dastardly deeds."

Authorities said they did not believe there was any earlier interaction between Zapeta and the suspect, and they did not believe the two knew each other. The incident was part of what some fear to be an increasing trend of violence on New York subways.