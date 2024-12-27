Trending
Dec. 27, 2024 / 9:44 AM

Texas man indicted for attempt to smuggle over 100 people in locked semi-trailer

By Paul Godfrey
Police and officials man a roadblock near a tractor-trailer on the side of the road leading to the location where at least 46 migrants were reportedly found dead along with 15 who were still alive on a road beside railroad tracks in San Antonio, Texas, in June 2022. File photo by Adam Davis/EPA-EFE
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A Texas man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of attempting to transport or smuggle 101 undocumented migrants, including 12 children, in a locked semi-trailer in which at least two occupants feared they were going to suffocate.

Juan Manuel Aguirre, 49, who is charged with three counts of conspiracy to transport an undocumented alien within the United States and the transportation of a noncitizen within the United States for financial gain, faces up to 30 years in federal prison and a fine of as much as $250,000, the Department of Homeland Security said in a news release Thursday.

Prosecutors say law enforcement officers executed a traffic stop after witnessing people being loaded into a white trailer in a warehouse parking lot Dec. 2. A search uncovered 101 non-U.S. citizens locked inside the trailer, including 12 children who were traveling without a parent or guardian.

The charges allege that two occupants reported they "had difficulty breathing and feared for their life due to the conditions in the trailer."

Aguirre, who is from Laredo, is set to appear before a U.S. magistrate imminently, where he will be formally read the charges against him.

The arrest followed a Laredo Homeland Security Investigations probe in coordination with the FBI, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Webb County Sheriff's Office.

The case comes after DHS vowed to crack down on trafficking in the wake of two other cases in which the would-be migrants were less fortunate.

Two weeks ago, Laredo authorities arrested and charged six Guatemalans with human smuggling in a 2021 semi-trailer truck smash in Chiapas, Mexico, that killed more than 50 migrants aboard and injured at least 100.

Two Florida men are awaiting sentencing after being convicted in November of involvement in a "large-scale human-smuggling operation" that resulted in a family of four from India freezing to death in a blizzard as they waited to be taken across the U.S.-Canada border in January 2022. The temperature that day was -23 C.

Steve Shand, 50, and Harshkumar Patel, 29, who each were found guilty of four counts of human smuggling, face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on the first and second counts and a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on the third and fourth counts.

