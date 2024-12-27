Woman who says she was raped by Sean "Diddy" Combs, Jay-Z to remain anonymous

Jay Z mingles following an unveiling ceremony honoring DJ Khaled with the 2,719th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022. On Thursday, a district judge determined that the woman accusing him and Sean "Diddy" Combs of rape does not need to share her identity. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The woman who asserts that she was raped by Sean "Diddy" Combs and Shawn Carter, or Jay-Z, as he is more widely known, does not need to reveal her identity. The decision came Thursday, after Alex Spiro, who is representing Jay-Z, said the woman's lawsuit should be disregarded unless she shares her name. Advertisement

U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres disagreed, however, adding that the woman, known only as "Jane Doe," might need to provide additional information in the future.

"Carter's lawyer's relentless filing of combative motions containing inflammatory language and ad hominem attacks is inappropriate, a waste of judicial resources, and a tactic unlikely to benefit his client," she said.

The woman alleges that the attack took place in 2000, when she was 13, during an MTV Music Awards after party.

Her initial October filing only included Combs, who has been charged with leading an "enterprise that he engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor or, kidnapping, arson and other crime."

She updated the lawsuit to include Beyonce's husband earlier this month.

"These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one," he said at the time. "Whoever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you agree? These alleged victims would serve real justice if that were the case."

Spiro has also called attention to apparent inconsistencies in the claim.

"You should never let what somebody else did ruin or run your life," said the plaintiff, who is represented by Tony Buzbee. "I just hope I can give others the strength to come forward like I came forward."