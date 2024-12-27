Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 27, 2024 / 3:16 PM

Wall Street rally hits year-end snag as Dow drops by nearly 500 points

By Don Jacobson
The Dow Jones Industrial Index dropped by nearly 500 points Friday as a hoped-for "Santa Claus rally" fizzled among light trading on Wall Street. Big Tech companies were at the forefront of the sell-off. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The Dow Jones Industrial Index dropped by nearly 500 points Friday as a hoped-for "Santa Claus rally" fizzled among light trading on Wall Street. Big Tech companies were at the forefront of the sell-off. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Wall Street limped to a downbeat end of the week on Friday as a sell-off in Big Tech stocks dragged the Dow Jones Industrial Index down by nearly 500 points at one point during the session.

The Dow peaked at 43,248 early in the day's trading and then plunged 477 points to 42,761 shortly after 12 p.m. EST, losing more than 1% before paring back some of the session's setbacks.

Advertisement

Likewise, the S&P 500 lost 1.7% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down by a thumping 2.3% as the so-called "Magnificent Seven" Big Tech stocks, focused on artificial intelligence and comprised of Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla, all suffered sell-offs amid thin trading volumes.

Shares of Tesla shed more than 4% of their value, while AI darling Nvidia gave up close to 3% and online retailing giant Amazon fell by 2.5% as investors gave back some of gains racked up in recent weeks as the hugely successful year on Wall Street drew to a close.

Related

Another notable loser Friday was Bitcoin, which fell by more than 1.5% after reaching a record high of $100,000 earlier in December on expectations that the incoming Trump administration and top advisers led by tech billionaire Elon Musk will move to deregulate the cryptocurrency market.

Advertisement

No clear reason was apparent for the negative movement, which squelched a hoped-for "Santa Claus rally" coming at the tail-end of a lucrative year in which the S&P 500 has appreciated by more than 20%.

"I think Santa has already come, but that's me. Have you seen the performance this year?" Kenny Polcari of SlateStone Wealth told Bloomberg. "It's Friday, next week is another holiday-shortened week, volumes will be light, moves will be exaggerated. Don't make any major investing decisions this week."

Latest Headlines

Oldest Pearl Harbor, USS Utah survivor Warren 'Red' Upton dies at age 105
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
Oldest Pearl Harbor, USS Utah survivor Warren 'Red' Upton dies at age 105
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Warren "Red" Upton, the oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor who was serving aboard the USS Utah during the 1941 Japanese surprise attack, has died at age 105, a veterans group has announced. 
HUD: Homelessness soared 18% to 770K in single-night count taken in January
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
HUD: Homelessness soared 18% to 770K in single-night count taken in January
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The number of homeless people counted across the country on a single night in January 2024 soared by 18% over a year-earlier count to 770,000 individuals, the Biden administration said Friday.
N.Y.'s new superfund law to charge billions of dollars in fines for fossil fuel polluters
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
N.Y.'s new superfund law to charge billions of dollars in fines for fossil fuel polluters
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A new climate change superfund law in New York state will impose an estimated $75 billion in fees for companies that are the biggest fossil fuel polluters.
Grand jury indicts man on 4 counts of murder in subway fire incident
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Grand jury indicts man on 4 counts of murder in subway fire incident
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Guatemalan national accused of setting a woman on fire in the New York City subway was indicted on four counts of murder and one count of arson Friday.
Woman who says she was raped by Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Jay-Z to remain anonymous
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Woman who says she was raped by Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Jay-Z to remain anonymous
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The woman who asserts that she was raped by Sean "Diddy" Combs and Shawn Carter, or Jay-Z, as he is more widely known, does not need to reveal her identity.
IRS wants to know if JustAnswer experts are paying taxes on income
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
IRS wants to know if JustAnswer experts are paying taxes on income
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A U.S. District Court in California has allowed the IRS to serve a John Doe summons on JustAnswer LLC to determine if the digital platform's experts are paying their taxes on money charged for advice they provide.
Texas man indicted for attempt to smuggle over 100 people in locked semi-trailer
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Texas man indicted for attempt to smuggle over 100 people in locked semi-trailer
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A man from Texas has been indicted on federal charges of attempting to smuggle 101 undocumented migrants, including 12 children, in a locked semi-trailer in which at least two occupants feared for their lives.
Delta Air Lines crew stops stowaway on plane in Seattle
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Delta Air Lines crew stops stowaway on plane in Seattle
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Delta Air Lines said it discovered a second passenger without a ticket this month, this one actually getting on a plane bound from Seattle to Hawaii, officials said.
Border czar: U.S. to 'construct family facilities' for detentions and deportations
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Border czar: U.S. to 'construct family facilities' for detentions and deportations
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump's choice to oversee border policy said Thursday that family detention centers for migrants are "on the table," as a means of securing the border.
'Deadly surf conditions' and tornadoes threaten California and Texas
U.S. News // 1 day ago
'Deadly surf conditions' and tornadoes threaten California and Texas
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Fierce winter winds have whipped up dangerous surf along the West Coast and spawned tornadoes in the South, killing one person on the California beach and causing flight delays in Texas.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida pizza delivery driver accused of stabbing pregnant $2 tipper
Florida pizza delivery driver accused of stabbing pregnant $2 tipper
Two sailors are dead in Australia's famed Hobart yacht race
Two sailors are dead in Australia's famed Hobart yacht race
Phoenix airport returns to normal after Christmas night shooting that injured 4
Phoenix airport returns to normal after Christmas night shooting that injured 4
Universities tell international students to return to U.S. before Trump's inauguration
Universities tell international students to return to U.S. before Trump's inauguration
Christmas morning attack claims life of Ohio corrections officer
Christmas morning attack claims life of Ohio corrections officer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement