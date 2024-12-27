Oldest Pearl Harbor, USS Utah survivor Warren 'Red' Upton dies at age 105

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Warren "Red" Upton, the oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor who was serving aboard the USS Utah during the 1941 Japanese surprise attack, has died at age 105, a veterans group has announced.
Upton, who died on Christmas Day after a short hospital stay, was also the last living survivor of the USS Utah, which was hit by torpedoes and sunk at the start of the attack on Dec. 7, 1941, the Hawaiian nonprofit organization Pacific Historic Parks/USS Arizona Memorial said Thursday in a Facebook post.