First-time unemployment claims fall by 1,000; overall filings hit 3-year high

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The number of people filing for unemployment benefits for the first time dropped by 1,000 last week from the previous period, but those who made continuing claims reached a three-year high, according to statistics released by the Labor Department on Thursday.
The report said that a seasonally adjusted 219,000 people made initial jobless claims for the week ending Dec. 21. That was the lowest number for first-time claims for unemployment insurance since the week ended Nov. 23m when 215,000 workers made initial applications.