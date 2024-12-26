Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 26, 2024 / 11:12 AM

First-time unemployment claims fall by 1,000; overall filings hit 3-year high

By Clyde Hughes
Thousands of job seekers arrive at Amazon's future headquarters at a "career day" in Crystal City, Va., in 2019. Filings for continuing weekly unemployment benefits reached a three-year high last week, the Labor Department said, File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
Thousands of job seekers arrive at Amazon's future headquarters at a "career day" in Crystal City, Va., in 2019. Filings for continuing weekly unemployment benefits reached a three-year high last week, the Labor Department said, File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The number of people filing for unemployment benefits for the first time dropped by 1,000 last week from the previous period, but those who made continuing claims reached a three-year high, according to statistics released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said that a seasonally adjusted 219,000 people made initial jobless claims for the week ending Dec. 21. That was the lowest number for first-time claims for unemployment insurance since the week ended Nov. 23m when 215,000 workers made initial applications.

Advertisement

The weekly applications for jobless benefits are considered representative by some of U.S. layoffs and are a snapshot of workforce stability, which is viewed by the Federal Reserve in its management of interest rates.

The four-week moving average for first-time filings reached 226,500, an increase of 1,000 from the previous week's total.

The overall total of those filing for weekly unemployment benefits for the week ending Dec. 14, was 1.91 million people, an increase of 46,000 from the previous week's total. It marked the largest jobless application filing since Nov. 13, 2021, when 1.974 million people made claims.

The four-week moving average for overall weekly applications reached 1.881 million, an increase of 3,250 from the previous week's total.

Advertisement

Last week, the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the third time this year in response to falling inflation, but it remains above its benchmark of 2%.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Washington sanctuary loses 20 big cats to bird flu
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
Washington sanctuary loses 20 big cats to bird flu
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The Wild Felid Advocacy Center of Washington lost 20 of its big cats to bird flu, the sanctuary announced.
Trump nominates Miami-Dade, Fla., commissioner for ambassador to Panama
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
Trump nominates Miami-Dade, Fla., commissioner for ambassador to Panama
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera as U.S. ambassador to Panama.
Killer whale who carried her dead calf for 17 days has new baby
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
Killer whale who carried her dead calf for 17 days has new baby
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The killer whale that carried her dead calf on her head for more than two weeks for 1,000 miles in 2018 has a new baby, according to the Center for Whale Research.
Friday's Mega Millions jackpot prize reaches $1.15 billion
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Friday's Mega Millions jackpot prize reaches $1.15 billion
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Friday's upcoming Mega Millions jackpot drawing could see a player win approximately $1.15 billion.
Taxi jumps curb in NYC, hits 6 pedestrians, 3 hospitalized
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Taxi jumps curb in NYC, hits 6 pedestrians, 3 hospitalized
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Bystanders pulled a 9-year-old boy and his mother from under a taxi near Macy's in New York City on Christmas Day after the vehicle jumped a curb and hit numerous civilians, police said.
Weather could impact post-holiday travel in the PNW, Central-South, and Midwest
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Weather could impact post-holiday travel in the PNW, Central-South, and Midwest
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Mild weather is predicted in most parts of the United States, but travelers in the Pacific Northwest, central southern states and the Midwest might encounter bad weather and delays Thursday.
California's Santa Cruz Wharf closed indefinitely after partial collapse, officials say
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
California's Santa Cruz Wharf closed indefinitely after partial collapse, officials say
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- The famed Santa Cruz Wharf on the California coast will remain indefinitely closed until further notice after part collapsed this week with city leaders fearing for its future due to growing effects of climate change.
Trial date issued later next year for Donald Trump's would-be killer in Florida
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Trial date issued later next year for Donald Trump's would-be killer in Florida
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- The man accused of lying in wait in an apparent attempt to kill President-elect Donald Trump this year in Florida has a trial date now pushed for later next year, according multiple reports.
Escaped murderer captured near Mississippi prison on Christmas
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Escaped murderer captured near Mississippi prison on Christmas
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Convicted murderer Drew Johnson is back in prison on Christmas Day after briefly escaping a Mississippi state prison on Christmas Eve.
Incoming FCC chairman expressed concerns over ABC News' activities
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Incoming FCC chairman expressed concerns over ABC News' activities
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Incoming FCC Chairman Brendan Carr on Saturday said he will pay close attention to television network ABC's efforts to ink new affiliate deals amid declining trust among viewers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Grand duke of Luxembourg abdicates after 24 years on throne in Christmas Eve speech
Grand duke of Luxembourg abdicates after 24 years on throne in Christmas Eve speech
California's Santa Cruz Wharf closed indefinitely after partial collapse, officials say
California's Santa Cruz Wharf closed indefinitely after partial collapse, officials say
Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes in Kazakhstan, dozens feared dead
Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes in Kazakhstan, dozens feared dead
Foreign leaders condemn Russia's 'inhumane' Christmas Day attack on Ukrainian power grid
Foreign leaders condemn Russia's 'inhumane' Christmas Day attack on Ukrainian power grid
Escaped murderer captured near Mississippi prison on Christmas
Escaped murderer captured near Mississippi prison on Christmas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement