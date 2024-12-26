Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 26, 2024 / 6:40 AM

Taxi jumps curb in NYC, hits 6 pedestrians, 3 hospitalized

By Clyde Hughes
A New York City taxicab jumped a curb on Christmas Day afternoon, injuring six. File Photo by Simaah/PixabayPixabay
A New York City taxicab jumped a curb on Christmas Day afternoon, injuring six. File Photo by Simaah/PixabayPixabay

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Bystanders pulled a 9-year-old boy and his mother from under a taxi near Macy's in New York City on Christmas Day after the vehicle jumped a curb and hit numerous civilians, police said.

Authorities are investigating if the taxi driver suffered a medical episode when his taxi collided with pedestrians in busy Herald Square on 34th Street and Sixth Avenue about 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Emergency personnel took a child and one woman, 41, to Weill Cornell Medical Center and first responders took another victim, 49, to Bellevue Hospital. Three other victims declined medical attention.

Witnesses told the New York Post that one Good Samaritan turned off the taxi's engine after the crash while others ripped off the fender and lifted the back end of the vehicle to free the child and mother.

Related

"His [the driver's foot] was still on the gas," Ryan Tucker, one of the Good Samaritans, told AM NY. "The tires were still spinning. That's when we kind of ripped the fender off, got the car pushed back and there was a little boy.

"I grabbed him and sat just over in the corner. His dad came running over eventually, and then I kind of sat with him and talked with him for three or four minutes just to make sure he was OK."

Advertisement

Police said all the injuries were non-life-threatening, but the three hospitalized victims were listed in stable condition. The driver, 58, was under medical evaluation and hospitalized.

"My prayers to the victims," Charlton D'Silva of public transportation advocacy group Passengers United, told CBS News. "Hopefully the cab driver will do it as well."

Latest Headlines

Weather could impact post-holiday travel in the PNW, Central-South, and Midwest
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Weather could impact post-holiday travel in the PNW, Central-South, and Midwest
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Mild weather is predicted in most parts of the United States, but travelers in the Pacific Northwest, central southern states and the Midwest might encounter bad weather and delays Thursday.
California's Santa Cruz Wharf closed indefinitely after partial collapse, officials say
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
California's Santa Cruz Wharf closed indefinitely after partial collapse, officials say
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- The famed Santa Cruz Wharf on the California coast will remain indefinitely closed until further notice after part collapsed this week with city leaders fearing for its future due to growing effects of climate change.
Trial date issued later next year for Donald Trump's would-be killer in Florida
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trial date issued later next year for Donald Trump's would-be killer in Florida
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- The man accused of lying in wait in an apparent attempt to kill President-elect Donald Trump this year in Florida has a trial date now pushed for later next year, according multiple reports.
Escaped murderer captured near Mississippi prison on Christmas
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Escaped murderer captured near Mississippi prison on Christmas
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Convicted murderer Drew Johnson is back in prison on Christmas Day after briefly escaping a Mississippi state prison on Christmas Eve.
Incoming FCC chairman expressed concerns over ABC News' activities
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Incoming FCC chairman expressed concerns over ABC News' activities
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Incoming FCC Chairman Brendan Carr on Saturday said he will pay close attention to television network ABC's efforts to ink new affiliate deals amid declining trust among viewers.
Bald eagle officially becomes the United States' national bird
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Bald eagle officially becomes the United States' national bird
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- The bald eagle has been lauded as a symbol of the United States, but it wasn't officially the national bird until Tuesday.
Holiday travel forecast: mostly mild with storms in west, parts of south-central U.S.
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Holiday travel forecast: mostly mild with storms in west, parts of south-central U.S.
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- For the most part, U.S. holiday weather should make travel easy this Christmas for most of the nation, but people along the West Coast and the south-central U.S. might encounter more inclement weather.
Francis Scott Key Bridge preconstruction activities to begin Jan. 7
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Francis Scott Key Bridge preconstruction activities to begin Jan. 7
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- The $2 billion rebuilding of the Francis Scott Key Bridge is slated to start with preconstruction activities Jan. 7 in the Port of Baltimore.
FDA raises Costco egg recall alert to higher level over salmonella concerns
U.S. News // 1 day ago
FDA raises Costco egg recall alert to higher level over salmonella concerns
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- The FDA has raised the recall alert level to a high level for Costco eggs because of the risk of severe illness or death due to salmonella poisoning,
FedEx contract driver charged for alleged package dumping in Florida woods
U.S. News // 1 day ago
FedEx contract driver charged for alleged package dumping in Florida woods
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- An Alabama FedEx contract driver is facing criminal charges for allegedly dumping at least 44 packages in a wooded area of the Florida Panhandle while running late on his route.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Grand duke of Luxembourg abdicates after 24 years on throne in Christmas Eve speech
Grand duke of Luxembourg abdicates after 24 years on throne in Christmas Eve speech
California's Santa Cruz Wharf closed indefinitely after partial collapse, officials say
California's Santa Cruz Wharf closed indefinitely after partial collapse, officials say
Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes in Kazakhstan, dozens feared dead
Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes in Kazakhstan, dozens feared dead
Foreign leaders condemn Russia's 'inhumane' Christmas Day attack on Ukrainian power grid
Foreign leaders condemn Russia's 'inhumane' Christmas Day attack on Ukrainian power grid
Escaped murderer captured near Mississippi prison on Christmas
Escaped murderer captured near Mississippi prison on Christmas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement