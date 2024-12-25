'Deadly surf conditions' and tornadoes threaten California and Texas

Freezing rain, snow and fog might complicate post-holiday travel in the Midwest and Pacific Northwest, while the south-central states might contend with thunderstorms, strong winds and hail. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Fierce winter winds whipped up dangerous surf along the West Coast and spawned tornadoes in the South, killing one person on the California beach and causing tornadoes and flight delays in Texas. The severe weather is blamed for multiple injuries and at least one death in California after a man was found under debris on the coast. Officials warned the public to remain vigilant because of the weather and to "never turn your back on the ocean." Advertisement

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning late Thursday afternoon for parts of Texas northeast of Houston, meaning weather radar indicated there was a tornado in the area. There were no immediate reports of damage.

By Thursday evening, more than a million people in the South were under tornado warnings, and 4 million people in southeast Texas faced the threat of severe weather.

"Thunderstorms will continue to pose a threat for a few tornadoes this evening and into the early overnight hours as they spread east-northeastward into parts of western and central Louisiana," the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center said. "Damaging winds up to 60-65 mph and isolated hail may also occur," it added.

At least 700 flights were scrubbed nationwide, and the Federal Aviation Administration issued ground stops at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Thursday, where severe thunderstorms delayed or canceled flights, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking website.

Most parts of the United States experienced mild weather, but travelers in the Pacific Northwest, central southern states and the Midwest encountered bad weather and delays Thursday.

Air travel through Chicago and other Midwest airports was delayed due to freezing rain and fog, which also made driving dangerous at times.

"Across the Midwest, areas of rain and drizzle and the potential for widespread fog could produce slower-than-normal travel around the holiday," AccuWeather meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

Near-freezing temperatures, rain and drizzle caused icy runways at airports and on roads, bridges and overpasses during the morning hours Thursday, while fog greatly reduced visibility across the Midwest.

Those hazards were mostly located south of I-90 on Christmas night but then moved northward into the upper Great Lakes by Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service says heavy rain and snow disrupted travel in the Pacific Northwest, while rain in the South-Central U.S. and the Midwest made driving dangerous or caused airport delays in some areas.

Lots of moisture will bring several inches of rainfall to the up-slope areas of the Pacific Northwest and northern California through Friday with a possibility of local flooding.

Multiple upper-level systems were passing over the Pacific Northwest and triggering moderate to heavy rains along the coast, a mix of rain and snow at lower elevations and very heavy snow in mountain ranges Thursday, the NWS said.

One wave passed through the Pacific Northwest into the Great Basin and northern and central Rockies on Thursday to be followed by a second wave Friday morning.

Mountain areas were facing up to a foot of snowfall in most areas and up to 2 or more feet of snowfall were possible, especially in the Cascade Mountains and mountain ranges in the Great Basin and northern Rockies.

Strong and gusty winds caused whiteout conditions and made road travel dangerous in upper elevations.

The NWS said scattered showers and thunderstorms in the middle and lower Mississippi Valley and western Gulf Coast would taper off late on Thursday.

The Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas region saw rainy conditions increase into the afternoon hours Thursday.

Some severe thunderstorms could still cause flash flooding, and wind shear could trigger large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes, according to the NWS.

Forecasters say that system will move northeasterly into the Mississippi Valley and lower Ohio and Tennessee Valley areas on Friday.

Most of the nation, though, should experience mild weather with temperatures as much as 15 degrees above normal in some areas.