Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 26, 2024 / 9:59 AM

Friday's Mega Millions jackpot prize reaches $1.15 billion

By Jessica Inman
The estimated $1.15 billion grand prize would be the fifth-biggest jackpot in Mega Millions' history during the next drawing Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The estimated $1.15 billion grand prize would be the fifth-biggest jackpot in Mega Millions' history during the next drawing Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Friday's upcoming Mega Millions jackpot drawing could see a player win approximately $1.15 billion.

That sum ranks fifth for the lottery's top prizes ever awarded.

Advertisement

In 2023, a Mega Millions jackpot drawing yielded a $1.6 billion win, which was the most money ever allotted.

"We know that many people will likely receive tickets to Friday's drawing as holiday gifts," Mega Millions Consortium lead director Joshua Johnston said. "And what a gift that would turn out to be if you ended up with a ticket worth a $1.15 billion jackpot."

The chances of winning are incredibly slim -- less than the likelihood of being struck by lightning. Players have a 1 in 302,575,350 chance of winning.

Tuesday's drawing did not result in any winners.

Read More

Latest Headlines

First-time unemployment claims fall by 1,000; overall filings hit 3-year high
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
First-time unemployment claims fall by 1,000; overall filings hit 3-year high
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The number of people filing for unemployment benefits for the first time dropped 1,000 last week from the period before, but those who made continuing claims reached a three-year high.
Washington sanctuary loses 20 big cats to bird flu
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Washington sanctuary loses 20 big cats to bird flu
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The Wild Felid Advocacy Center of Washington lost 20 of its big cats to bird flu, the sanctuary announced.
Trump nominates Miami-Dade, Fla., commissioner for ambassador to Panama
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Trump nominates Miami-Dade, Fla., commissioner for ambassador to Panama
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera as U.S. ambassador to Panama.
Killer whale who carried her dead calf for 17 days has new baby
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Killer whale who carried her dead calf for 17 days has new baby
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The killer whale that carried her dead calf on her head for more than two weeks for 1,000 miles in 2018 has a new baby, according to the Center for Whale Research.
Taxi jumps curb in NYC, hits 6 pedestrians, 3 hospitalized
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Taxi jumps curb in NYC, hits 6 pedestrians, 3 hospitalized
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Bystanders pulled a 9-year-old boy and his mother from under a taxi near Macy's in New York City on Christmas Day after the vehicle jumped a curb and hit numerous civilians, police said.
Weather could impact post-holiday travel in the PNW, Central-South, and Midwest
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Weather could impact post-holiday travel in the PNW, Central-South, and Midwest
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Mild weather is predicted in most parts of the United States, but travelers in the Pacific Northwest, central southern states and the Midwest might encounter bad weather and delays Thursday.
California's Santa Cruz Wharf closed indefinitely after partial collapse, officials say
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
California's Santa Cruz Wharf closed indefinitely after partial collapse, officials say
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- The famed Santa Cruz Wharf on the California coast will remain indefinitely closed until further notice after part collapsed this week with city leaders fearing for its future due to growing effects of climate change.
Trial date issued later next year for Donald Trump's would-be killer in Florida
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Trial date issued later next year for Donald Trump's would-be killer in Florida
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- The man accused of lying in wait in an apparent attempt to kill President-elect Donald Trump this year in Florida has a trial date now pushed for later next year, according multiple reports.
Escaped murderer captured near Mississippi prison on Christmas
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Escaped murderer captured near Mississippi prison on Christmas
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Convicted murderer Drew Johnson is back in prison on Christmas Day after briefly escaping a Mississippi state prison on Christmas Eve.
Incoming FCC chairman expressed concerns over ABC News' activities
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Incoming FCC chairman expressed concerns over ABC News' activities
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Incoming FCC Chairman Brendan Carr on Saturday said he will pay close attention to television network ABC's efforts to ink new affiliate deals amid declining trust among viewers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Grand duke of Luxembourg abdicates after 24 years on throne in Christmas Eve speech
Grand duke of Luxembourg abdicates after 24 years on throne in Christmas Eve speech
California's Santa Cruz Wharf closed indefinitely after partial collapse, officials say
California's Santa Cruz Wharf closed indefinitely after partial collapse, officials say
Foreign leaders condemn Russia's 'inhumane' Christmas Day attack on Ukrainian power grid
Foreign leaders condemn Russia's 'inhumane' Christmas Day attack on Ukrainian power grid
Escaped murderer captured near Mississippi prison on Christmas
Escaped murderer captured near Mississippi prison on Christmas
Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes in Kazakhstan, dozens feared dead
Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes in Kazakhstan, dozens feared dead
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement