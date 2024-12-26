Friday's Mega Millions jackpot prize reaches $1.15 billion

The estimated $1.15 billion grand prize would be the fifth-biggest jackpot in Mega Millions' history during the next drawing Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Friday's upcoming Mega Millions jackpot drawing could see a player win approximately $1.15 billion. That sum ranks fifth for the lottery's top prizes ever awarded. Advertisement

In 2023, a Mega Millions jackpot drawing yielded a $1.6 billion win, which was the most money ever allotted.

"We know that many people will likely receive tickets to Friday's drawing as holiday gifts," Mega Millions Consortium lead director Joshua Johnston said. "And what a gift that would turn out to be if you ended up with a ticket worth a $1.15 billion jackpot."

The chances of winning are incredibly slim -- less than the likelihood of being struck by lightning. Players have a 1 in 302,575,350 chance of winning.

Tuesday's drawing did not result in any winners.