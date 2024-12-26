Marianne Williamson speaks to the media following the first day of the CNN Democratic Presidential Debate at the Fox Theater in Detroit on July 30, 2019. On Thursday, she announced her candidacy to chair the Democratic National Committee. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Former Democratic Party presidential candidate Marianne Williamson has announced her candidacy to chair the Democratic National Committee. Williamson, 72, announced her intention Thursday in a YouTube video in which she says it's time to "transform" and "reinvent" the Democratic Party.

"We have to create our own massive psychological and emotional appeal for the American people," Williamson says. "I understand why we lost it ... because I've traveled extensively throughout this country and I've seen how much pain is out there."

Williamson sought the Democratic Party's nomination for president in 2020 and 2024 but never posed a serious challenge to the eventual winner, President Joe Biden.

Her best showing in 2024 was securing 4% of the vote to Biden's 63.8% in the New Hampshire primary.

Williamson ended and restarted her candidacy twice in 2024 before finally calling it quits in July.

Williamson wants to replace outgoing DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison, but so do former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley, Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairman Ben Bikler, New York state Sen. James Skoufis and Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Chairman Ken Martin.

While seeking the Democratic Party nomination this year, Williamson campaigned on a platform of free college tuition, paid family leave, eliminating student loan debt, a guaranteed living wage, subsidized childcare and guaranteed sick pay.

She criticized Biden for making the nation increasingly militaristic and called President-elect Donald Trump a "fascist" with a "dark, dark vision" for the nation.

Williamson is an author, lecturer and activist who founded The Peace Alliance, Project Angel Food and the Los Angeles and Manhattan Centers for Living, according to Iowa State University's Archives of Women's Political Communication.

She studied theater and philosophy at Pomona College in Claremont, Calif., before dropping out during her junior year.

Her published books include "A Return to Love: Reflections on the Principles of A Course in Miracles," which was her first published book and was released in 1992.