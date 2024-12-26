Trending
Dec. 26, 2024 / 9:07 PM

Florida pizza delivery driver accused of stabbing pregnant $2 tipper

By Mike Heuer
Brianna Alvelo is accused of returning to a motel and stabbing a pregnant woman 14 times after being tipped $2 for a pizza delivery Sunday night in Kissimmee, Fla. Photo by the Osceola County Jail
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- A $2 tip allegedly triggered a pizza delivery driver to return Sunday and repeatedly stab a pregnant woman at a motel in Kissimmee, Fla., the Osceola County Sheriff's Office announced.

Brianna Alvelo, 22, is charged with attempted murder, home invasion with a firearm, aggravated assault and kidnapping after returning to the Riviera Motel on E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee, WESH reported.

The woman was staying at the motel with her boyfriend and her 5-year-old daughter while celebrating a birthday and ordered a $33 pizza from Marco's Pizza.

Alvelo delivered the pizza at about 10 p.m., which the woman tried to pay for with a $50 bill.

Alvelo lacked change, so the woman used smaller bills to pay for the pizza and gave Alvelo a $2 tip, NBC News reported.

The woman told police she heard a loud knock at the motel door about 90 minutes later.

A man and woman wearing black clothing and masks and forced their way into the motel room when she opened the door, WFTV reported.

The man carried a revolver and forced the stabbing victim's boyfriend to go into the bathroom.

Alvelo allegedly pulled out a pocketknife, searched through the victim's purse and broke the 5-year-old's Nintendo Switch.

The stabbing victim said she tried to use her body to protect her daughter but felt a strike on her lower back.

She tossed her daughter onto a bed and tried to use her phone when Alvelo allegedly repeatedly stabbed her after smashing the victim's phone.

The man with the gun told Alvelo it was time to leave, which stopped the assault.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she learned she was pregnant and had been stabbed 14 times. She is in stable condition.

Investigators watch security video recorded at the motel and said it showed a woman parking a red Toyota Camry and interacting with the victim.

The security video showed a red Camry returned about 90 minutes later with a man and a woman exiting it while wearing masks.

Police investigators said a manager at Marco's Pizza confirmed Alvelo drives a red Toyota Camry and punched out at 10:20 p.m. Sunday night.

Police obtained a warrant and arrested Alvelo on Monday.

She is being held at the Osceola County Jail with bail set at $55,000, but her accomplice remains at large.

Prosecutors asked that she be jailed without bond pending her trial and said the crimes for which she is charged are punishable by life in prison.

