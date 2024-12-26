Trending
U.S. News
Dec. 26, 2024 / 11:48 PM

Border czar: U.S. to 'construct family facilities' for detentions and deportations

By Mark Moran
Thomas Homan, incoming director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement speaks at the 2024 Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in July. File photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
Thomas Homan, incoming director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement speaks at the 2024 Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in July. File photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump's choice to oversee border policy said Thursday that family detention centers for migrants are "on the table," as a means of securing the border, potentially reviving a policy ended by the Biden administration as soon as early next year.

"It's something we're considering," Tom Homan, who was acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement during the first Trump administration, said in an interview.

"Look, we've got to end catch-and-release - and that includes family units, too," Homan continued, using a phrase used to describe migrants who are released from detention while awaiting immigration court proceedings.

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement ended family detentions shortly after President Joe Biden took office amid stories supported by video evidence that families were being separated by border patrol agents. The Biden administration last year announced that it may reinstate the practice amid swelling numbers of undocumented migrants crossing the border into the United States.

Homan spoke at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix on Sunday, a gathering of conservatives that included Trump and other high profile Republicans. Homan clarified some of his remarks Thursday and said he does not foresee the large-scale separation of children from their parents as part of any detention or deportation program.

I don't envision that at all," he said in an article published Thursday in The Washington Post. He said details of the Trump administration's immigration and deportation policies are still coming into focus, but Homan reaffirmed that those policies will focus on removing undocumented migrants from the country.

He said it will most likely be up to the families whether they want to be deported together or split up. He said parents who lose their immigration cases will have the choice to take their kids with them or leave them in the United States with a relative.

Homan and Trump have supported the idea of deporting families of mixed immigration status, an idea he said will be on the table when he is "border czar."

"Here's the issue," Homan told the Post. "You knew you were in the country illegally and chose to have a child. So you put your family in that position."

He added that the United States would resume family detentions and "construct family facilities" to do so.

