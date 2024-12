1 of 2 | Ryan Routh pleaded not guilty after he allegedly waited for Trump nearly 12 hours around the perimeter of Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach on Sept. 15 before caught by Martin County Sheriff's deputies after a chase. Photo Courtesy of Martin County Sheriff's Office/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- The man accused of lying in wait in an apparent attempt to kill President-elect Donald Trump this year in Florida has a trial date now pushed for later next year, according multiple reports. On Tuesday, Florida's U.S. Southern District Judge Aileen Cannon set a Sept. 8 date for the trial to begin for Ryan Routh, 58, and has given attorneys until Feb. 3 to declare if Routh will seek an insanity defense, according to CBS 12 News in Florida. Advertisement

Routh has pleaded not guilty after he allegedly waited for Trump nearly 12 hours around the perimeter of Trump's golf club in West Palm Beach on Sept. 15 before he was caught by Martin County Sheriff's deputies after a chase.

He faces five charges including trying to assassinate a major U.S. presidential candidate while in possession of a firearm.

He initially had a Feb. 10 date but Routh's defense team requested an extension to December 2025 because, according to court documents, Routh's lawyers needed extra time to review that "extraordinary volume" of newly-acquired tech evidence.

Recently, Florida officials brought Routh up on state charges of attempted murder stemming from a near-deadly car accident that took place after Routh fleed police, citing a perceived "lack of cooperation and support" by federal authorities.