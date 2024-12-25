Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 25, 2024

California's Santa Cruz Wharf closed indefinitely after partial collapse, officials say

By Chris Benson
About 150 feet of the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf fell into the Pacific Ocean on Monday before 1 p.m. local time. The city’s mayor highlighted the importance of taking into account the ever-expanding effects of climate change. Photo Provided By Santa Cruz Fire Department/UPI
1 of 2 | About 150 feet of the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf fell into the Pacific Ocean on Monday before 1 p.m. local time. The city’s mayor highlighted the importance of taking into account the ever-expanding effects of climate change. Photo Provided By Santa Cruz Fire Department/UPI

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- The famed Santa Cruz Wharf on the California coast will remain indefinitely closed until further notice after part collapsed this week with city leaders fearing for its future due to growing effects of climate change, according to officials.

About 150 feet of the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf fell into the Pacific Ocean on Monday before 1 p.m. PST.

Three people fell into the ocean but suffered only minor injuries. Police evacuated the wharf Monday and called in a drone to be certain additional victims were not in the water.

On Tuesday, local officials met to decide if the wharf should stay closed until further notice while city engineers perform a full damage assessment on the structure built in 1914 and known as the longest pier on the West Coast.

Lost was the Dolphin Restaurant and a restroom on a part of the wharf -- which was in the middle of a $4 million project to fix part of the aging structure -- closed to the public since December last year after lingering damage by previous winter storms.

The area that failed the wharf and came down "was an active construction site and was closed at the time," a city official said.

"We are currently assessing and working towards understanding what structural integrity metrics need to be evaluated as we work with our consultants and our contract engineering firms," said Ryan Reber with the city of Santa Cruz.

"We are looking forward to learning more as we make decisions forward for the wharf," Reber added.

Notably, a rusty War War II-era bomb washed up on a beach near Santa Cruz in January.

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta visited the scene of "significant damage" on Christmas Eve and pledged federal support for recovery efforts.

"I'm committed to working with all levels to ensure recovery efforts move quickly," the California Democrat posted to social media.

On Monday, an advisory to stay out of the water went into effect and remained through Tuesday due to large amount of debris washing up on beaches as far south as Manresa State Beach nearly 10 miles from Santa Cruz.

The mayor of the city of more than 61,500 residents highlighted the importance of taking into account the ever-expanding effects of climate change.

"What happens when you are in jurisdiction, on the edge of the continent, in the world with climate change?" Santa Cruz Mayor Fred Keeley asked.

A handful of incidents were reported along the coast in recent days, including one deadly incident that was related to the Santa Cruz County wharf collapse.

"Do you simply say that was that, and we're going to put everything back and see how it goes? I'm not as sanguine about that," Keeley said.

"I think we need to take time outside of the context or the heat of the moment and understand what it is we're going to do," he added.

Meanwhile, the city should locate a private contractor to build, design and operate a new wharf to get up and running quickly while minimizing taxpayer cost, a visiting fellow at the California Policy Center suggested Wednesday.

"Instead, I anticipate analysis paralysis," Marc Joffe, president of the Walnut Creek-based Contra Costa Taxpayers Association, posted on social media.

