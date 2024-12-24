FedEx contract driver charged for alleged package dumping in Florida woods

Latavion Lewis is charged with several crimes after allegedly dumping FedEx packages in a wooded area in the Florida Panhandle while recently running late on his delivery route as an independent contractor for FedEx. Photo by the Holmes County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- An Alabama FedEx contract driver is facing criminal charges for allegedly dumping at least 44 packages in a wooded area of the Florida Panhandle while running late on his route. Latavion Lewis, 28, is charged with grand theft, illegal dumping and organized scheme to defraud after people last week found FedEx packages that were discarded in the woods, the Holmes County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office announced on Monday. Advertisement

Lewis is an Alabama resident who was an independent contractor driving for FedEx and is jailed in Florida's Holmes County, which is located close to the state line separating Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

Investigators tracked 44 found packages to Lewis' FedEx route over the weekend and said more packages might be missing.

Investigators for the Holmes County Sheriff's Office worked with the local post office officials after several FedEx packages were found dumped in the woods or beside the road, the Sheriff's Department said Saturday in a Facebook post.

"All recovered packages have been taken to the Bonifay Post Office," the Sheriff's Office said. "Investigators are working to locate the delivery driver working for FedEx and charges will be forthcoming."

Advertisement

Investigators sought assistance from FedEx in tracking the discarded packages, which led to Lewis, who met with deputies at the Sheriff's Office.

Lewis allegedly told the deputies he dumped the packages at several locations instead of returning them to the FedEx warehouse when he was running late on his delivery route.

The discarded items include electronics and household goods and had a combined value of several thousand dollars, the investigators said.

Lewis has been removed from its delivery network, FedEx said in a statement.

Anyone missing a FedEx package is asked to contact the Bonifay Post Office for assistance.

Anyone who has information related to the package-dumping incidents is asked to reach out to the Holmes County Sheriff's Office.