1 of 3 | Ford will donate $1 million and a fleet of vehicles to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. File Photo Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Ford and General Motors have announced that they will contribute $1 million each along with vehicles to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration next month. The automobile giants join a burgeoning list of corporate America giving to Trump's celebration, including Amazon, Meta, Open AI, Robinhood Markets, Uber, Bank of America, and Goldman Sachs. Advertisement

Ford gave $250,000 and GM about $500,000 to Trump's first inauguration in 2017 and to Biden's inauguration in 2021.

Both companies will also donate a small fleet of vehicles to inauguration events.

Amazon and Meta are also giving Trump $1 million while Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, said he would give $1 million from his personal funds. Altman in the past has been an active donor to Democratic candidates.

Such gifts are rewarded with "top tier benefits" from the Trump inaugural committee, according to media reports. Amazon upped its total after giving $57,000 to Trump's first inauguration.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, gave to Trump's inauguration after founder Mark Zuckerberg visited Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida after his presidential election win.

Advertisement

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, and Zuckerberg had frosty relationships with Trump in the past. Bezos owns the Washington Post, which had been critical of the Trump administration, and Facebook had once banned Trump from its platform.