Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 24, 2024 / 8:44 AM

Starbucks workers' strike expands to additional cities

By Clyde Hughes
A strike by Starbucks workers expanded to additional cities on Monday and Tuesday before workers were expected to return on Christmas. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI
A strike by Starbucks workers expanded to additional cities on Monday and Tuesday before workers were expected to return on Christmas. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- The union representing Starbucks workers said its five-day strike will conclude on Tuesday with the strike spreading to more than 300 stores, adding more establishments in metro areas.

The strike by Workers United started at Starbucks locations in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Seattle and spread to more than 50 stores in Boston, Dallas, Denver, New York, and Philadelphia on Monday. Workers said more stores in additional cities will be added on Tuesday before returning to work on Christmas.

Advertisement

The unionsaid Starbucks administrators had not negotiated in good faith in negotiating better pay and working conditions.

Starbucks said it offered in the latest bargaining session guaranteed wage increases of at least 1.5% per year with experienced baristas getting higher amounts in some cases.

"After all Starbucks has said about how they value partners throughout the system, we refuse to accept zero immediate investment in baristas' wages," Lynne Fox, president of Workers United said, according to The New York Times. "Union baristas know their value, and they're not going to accept a proposal that doesn't treat them as true partners."

Starbucks spokesperson Jay Go-Guasch said the company's offer includes "best-in-class benefits" like healthcare, free college tuition, and paid family leave for those working at least 20 hours.

Advertisement

"No other retailer offers this kind of comprehensive pay and benefits package," Go-Guasch said, according to The Washington Post.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ford, General Motors to donate to Trump's inauguration
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ford, General Motors to donate to Trump's inauguration
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co. have announced that they will contribute $1 million each along with vehicles to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration next month.
Bill Clinton hospitalized after experiencing fever
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Bill Clinton hospitalized after experiencing fever
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Former President Bill Clinton was hospitalized in Washington, D.C., on Monday after developing a fever. He is in "good spirits," according to a spokesperson.
Greek shipping companies plead guilty to polluting ocean near U.S. ports
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Greek shipping companies plead guilty to polluting ocean near U.S. ports
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Two Greek shipping companies are having to pay millions of dollars in fines after pleading guilty to concealing the illegal transport and discharge of oily bilge water near U.S. ports.
Container Store declares bankruptcy but looks toward future with restructuring
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Container Store declares bankruptcy but looks toward future with restructuring
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- During what has been a rough year for some big-name American retailers, the CEO of The Container Store said on Monday that the company is "here to stay" and looking at the future despite its bankruptcy.
Agriculture Department says loan guarantees for wood processing will help forests, American workers
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Agriculture Department says loan guarantees for wood processing will help forests, American workers
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- In an effort to support American wood processing facilities and reduce the risk of forest wildfires on public lands, the USDA announced on Monday a new program that will make $220 million available in loan guarantees.
Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to state murder, terror charges in CEO killing
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to state murder, terror charges in CEO killing
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, pleaded not guilty to state murder and terror charges Monday.
Nordstrom goes private with help of Mexican company for $6.25 billion
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Nordstrom goes private with help of Mexican company for $6.25 billion
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Clothing retail giant Nordstrom announced on Monday that it is going private in a $6.25 billion deal involving the founding family members of the company and Mexican department store El Puerto de Liverpool.
CFPB sues Walmart, Branch Messenger for forcing drivers to use costly deposit accounts
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
CFPB sues Walmart, Branch Messenger for forcing drivers to use costly deposit accounts
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Walmart and a financial tech company are being sued over allegations the retail giant forced drivers to use costly, complicated deposit accounts in order to get paid and raked-in millions in the process.
House Ethics report finds Gaetz paid for sex, engaged in sexual activity with 17-year-old
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
House Ethics report finds Gaetz paid for sex, engaged in sexual activity with 17-year-old
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The House Ethics Committee on Monday released its report into Matt Gaetz that found "substantial evidence" that he paid women for sex and engaged in sexual activity with a 17-year-old girl.
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen hospitalized after falling from horse
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen hospitalized after falling from horse
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen was bucked off a horse he was riding with family members on Sunday and is expected to be treated at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for "several days," a statement from his off
Advertisement

Trending Stories

As IDF uncovers Hezbollah weapons, Lebanon's leader demands Israel exit southern region
As IDF uncovers Hezbollah weapons, Lebanon's leader demands Israel exit southern region
CFPB sues Walmart, Branch Messenger for forcing drivers to use costly deposit accounts
CFPB sues Walmart, Branch Messenger for forcing drivers to use costly deposit accounts
President Joe Biden commutes sentences of 37 people on federal death row
President Joe Biden commutes sentences of 37 people on federal death row
Zelensky: At least 3K North Korean troops killed or wounded in Russia's war with Ukraine
Zelensky: At least 3K North Korean troops killed or wounded in Russia's war with Ukraine
Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to state murder, terror charges in CEO killing
Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to state murder, terror charges in CEO killing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement