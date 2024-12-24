Starbucks workers' strike expands to additional cities

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- The union representing Starbucks workers said its five-day strike will conclude on Tuesday with the strike spreading to more than 300 stores, adding more establishments in metro areas.
The strike by Workers United started at Starbucks locations in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Seattle and spread to more than 50 stores in Boston, Dallas, Denver, New York, and Philadelphia on Monday. Workers said more stores in additional cities will be added on Tuesday before returning to work on Christmas.