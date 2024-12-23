Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 23, 2024 / 6:19 PM

Greek shipping companies plead guilty to polluting ocean near U.S. ports

By UPI Staff

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Two Greek shipping companies are having to pay millions of dollars in fines after pleading guilty to concealing the illegal transport and discharge of oily bilge water near U.S. ports.

The pollution came from the tanker Kriti Ruby, U.S. Justice Department officials said in a release Monday, adding that the ship's crew presented false records to U.S. Coast Guard officials at two ports of call -- Jacksonville, Fla., and Newark, N.J.

Advertisement

Avin International Ltd. and Kriti Ruby Special Maritime Enterprises pleaded guilty to the 2002 incidents and were ordered to pay $3.3 million and a $1 million community service payment to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, Justice officials said.

The companies also were sentenced to five-year terms of probation, during which they will be subject to environmental compliance plans and inspections.

Related

The companies pleaded guilty to violating the Act to Prevent Pollution from Ships, or APPS.

Justice officials said the Kriti Ruby's former chief engineer, Konstantinos Atsalis, was sentenced Monday to time served and a $5,000 fine after previously pleading guilty to charges related to the discharge of oily waste into the sea -- and trying to conceal it by falsifying records -- from the Kriti Ruby near a petroleum terminal in Sewaren, N.J. Additionally, second engineer Sonny Bosito also was sentenced to time served in relation to the incident.

Advertisement

According to court documents and statements made in court, the Kriti Ruby's crew, on multiple occasions, "discharged oily waste into the sea via the ship's sewage system, bypassing required pollution prevention equipment. They did not, as required, record these discharges in the vessel's oil record book."

Justice officials also said the crew tired to make it difficult for the USCG to discover the ruse by concealing most of the pumps and hoses used to conduct the bypass operations in a sealed void space called a "cofferdam."

According to officials, Bosito admitted to causing a false oil record book to be presented to the USCG during its inspection of the Kriti Ruby and he admitted to "directing crew members to hide equipment used to conduct transfers from the bilge wells to the sewage tank before the USCG's inspection."

"Maritime pollution is extremely harmful to the environment, and so difficult to detect, especially when the polluters take elaborate steps to falsify records to conceal their crimes," said U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger for the District of New Jersey. "Laws protecting our seas exist for a reason, and we will work together with our enforcement partners to ensure they are followed, and violators are punished."

Advertisement

The USCG's Investigative Service investigated the case.

Latest Headlines

Container Store declares bankruptcy but looks toward future with restructuring
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Container Store declares bankruptcy but looks toward future with restructuring
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- During what has been a rough year for some big-name American retailers, the CEO of The Container Store said on Monday that the company is "here to stay" and looking at the future despite its bankruptcy.
Agriculture Department says loan guarantees for wood processing will help forests, American workers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Agriculture Department says loan guarantees for wood processing will help forests, American workers
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- In an effort to support American wood processing facilities and reduce the risk of forest wildfires on public lands, the USDA announced on Monday a new program that will make $220 million available in loan guarantees.
Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to state murder, terror charges in CEO killing
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to state murder, terror charges in CEO killing
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, pleaded not guilty to state murder and terror charges Monday.
Nordstrom goes private with help of Mexican company for $6.25 billion
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Nordstrom goes private with help of Mexican company for $6.25 billion
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Clothing retail giant Nordstrom announced on Monday that it is going private in a $6.25 billion deal involving the founding family members of the company and Mexican department store El Puerto de Liverpool.
CFPB sues Walmart, Branch Messenger for forcing drivers to use costly deposit accounts
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
CFPB sues Walmart, Branch Messenger for forcing drivers to use costly deposit accounts
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Walmart and a financial tech company are being sued over allegations the retail giant forced drivers to use costly, complicated deposit accounts in order to get paid and raked-in millions in the process.
House Ethics report finds Gaetz paid for sex, engaged in sexual activity with 17-year-old
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
House Ethics report finds Gaetz paid for sex, engaged in sexual activity with 17-year-old
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The House Ethics Committee on Monday released its report into Matt Gaetz that found "substantial evidence" that he paid women for sex and engaged in sexual activity with a 17-year-old girl.
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen hospitalized after falling from horse
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen hospitalized after falling from horse
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen was bucked off a horse he was riding with family members on Sunday and is expected to be treated at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for "several days," a statement from his off
President Joe Biden commutes sentences of 37 people on federal death row
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
President Joe Biden commutes sentences of 37 people on federal death row
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday commuted the sentences of 37 individuals on federal death row, stating he wanted to ensure a fair and effective justice system.
Half of Navy's amphibious ships in dire condition, scathing GAO report finds
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Half of Navy's amphibious ships in dire condition, scathing GAO report finds
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The readiness of the Navy's fleet of 32 amphibious warfare ships, which are deemed crucial in quickly projecting U.S. power around the world, is in dire shape, according to a scathing report issued this month.
A woman is dead after being set on fire in NYC subway; suspect in custody
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
A woman is dead after being set on fire in NYC subway; suspect in custody
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A woman is dead after being intentionally set on fire in a Brooklyn subway station Sunday, police said. A suspect is in custody.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

As IDF uncovers Hezbollah weapons, Lebanon's leader demands Israel exits southern region
As IDF uncovers Hezbollah weapons, Lebanon's leader demands Israel exits southern region
A woman is dead after being set on fire in NYC subway; suspect in custody
A woman is dead after being set on fire in NYC subway; suspect in custody
Half of Navy's amphibious ships in dire condition, scathing GAO report finds
Half of Navy's amphibious ships in dire condition, scathing GAO report finds
President Joe Biden commutes sentences of 37 people on federal death row
President Joe Biden commutes sentences of 37 people on federal death row
Plane crash in Brazil kills 10 members of the same family
Plane crash in Brazil kills 10 members of the same family
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement