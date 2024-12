After reportedly developing a fever on Monday, former President Bill Clinton was hospitalized in Washington, D.C.. He is in “good spirits,” according to a spokesperson. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Former President Bill Clinton was hospitalized in Washington, D.C., on Monday after developing a fever. He is in "good spirits," according to a spokesperson. Clinton's hospitalization was reported by multiple news organizations early Monday evening.

Clinton, 78, was undergoing testing and observation at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital.

According to NBC News, Angel Ureña, Clinton's deputy chief of staff, said the former president on Monday evening was "in good spirits and grateful for the care he is receiving."

Clinton had quadruple bypass heart surgery in 2004, and he had two stents inserted to open an artery in 2010. He also was hospitalized in 2021 for a bloodstream infection.

The president was at home when he decided to be medically examined, a spokesperson said.

Urena added that Clinton was hopeful to leave the hospital and return home for Christmas.

This is a developing news story. Check back for details.