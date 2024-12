Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen fell off a horse and was hospitalized on Sunday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen was bucked off a horse he was riding with family members on Sunday and is expected to be treated at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for "several days," a statement from his office said. The statement said the first-term governor was riding "a new horse" when he was bucked off and injured. It said out of an abundance of caution, it was first transported to Columbus Community Hospital before being taken to UNMC.

The statement did not say where the accident took place or include details on how Pillen was transported to the hospital.

"The governor is alert and is in continuous touch with his team," the statement said. "Gov. Pillen and his family are very appreciative of the thoughts and prayers given to them by Nebraskans and they wish all Nebraskans a very Merry Christmas."

Pillen spokeswoman Laura Strimple said doctors are planning a news conference on Monday to discuss his "treatment status and recovery" but declined to give any additional information.

A veterinarian by trade, Pillen's family owns a major hog operation in Columbus. He served 10 years on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, where he was a former football star in the 1970s.

He has served as governor for nearly two years, taking office in January 2023. Pillen replaced Pete Ricketts as governor, then appointed him as U.S. Senator when Ben Sasse left to become the president of the University of Florida.