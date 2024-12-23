Nordstrom goes private with help of Mexican company for $6.25 billion

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Clothing retail giant Nordstrom announced on Monday that it is going private in a $6.25 billion deal involving the founding family members of the company and Mexican department store El Puerto de Liverpool.
The company said it expects to complete the process by the first half of 2025 with the family owning 50.1 of the company and Liverpool owning the other 49.9%. Nordstrom tried to go private in 2018, but those efforts failed. At that time, the family offered $23 per share, valuing the company at $3.76 billion.