Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to state murder, terror charges in CEO killing

1 of 5 | Luigi Mangione pleaded not guilty in Manhattan court as he was arraigned on state murder charges in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, pleaded not guilty to state murder and terror charges Monday. Mangione, 26, replied "not guilty" as he was presented the 11 charges in connection with the shooting, including first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism, two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and four counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. Advertisement

If convicted of the state charges, Mangione faces life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Manhattan District Attorney's office said he has been working with federal authorities to make the arraignment happen even though a time has not been set.

Prosecutor Joel Saidman said the Manhattan district attorney's office will try the case before Mangione faces federal charges as it has "primary jurisdiction" in the case.

Karen Friedman Agnifilo, an attorney for Mangione, said she was concerned the spectacle surrounding her client's case, including New York Mayor Eric Adams joining law enforcement that ushered Mangione along during his extradition could harm his ability to receive a fair trial.

"He's a young man and he's being treated like a human ping pong ball by two warring jurisdictions here," Agnifilo said. "They're treating him like a human spectacle."

Mangione could face the death penalty from the federal murder charge but it would have to be signed off on by the attorney general. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York did not indicate last week if he will seek the death penalty.

"This was a frightening, well-planned, targeted murder that was intended to cause shock and attention and intimidation," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said last week. "It occurred in one of the most bustling parts of our city, threatening the safety of local residents and tourists alike, commuters and business people just starting out on their day."