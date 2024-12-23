Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to state murder, terror charges in CEO killing

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, pleaded not guilty to state murder and terror charges Monday.
Mangione, 26, replied "not guilty" as he was presented the 11 charges in connection with the shooting, including first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism, two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and four counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.