U.S. News
Dec. 23, 2024 / 7:37 AM

President Joe Biden commutes sentences of 37 people on federal death row

By Clyde Hughes
President Joe Biden on Monday commuted the sentences of 37 people on federal death row. Photo by Will Oliver/UPI
President Joe Biden on Monday commuted the sentences of 37 people on federal death row. Photo by Will Oliver/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday commuted the sentences of 37 individuals on federal death row, stating he wanted to ensure a fair and effective justice system.

The 37 people will have their sentences reclassified from the death penalty to life in prison without the possibility of parole as the White House said Biden believes the federal government should end the practice of using the death penalty except for terrorism and hate-motivated mass murder. It noted that Biden had previously placed a moratorium on carrying out executions during his administration.

"Make no mistake: I condemn these murderers, grieve for the victims of their despicable acts, and ache for all of the families who have suffered unimaginable and irreparable loss," Biden said in a statement.

"But guided by my conscience and my experience as a public defender, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, vice president, and president, I am more convinced than ever that we must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level. In good conscience, I cannot stand back and let a new administration resume executions that I halted."

Biden's move leaves three individuals remaining on federal death row for incoming President Donald Trump to carry out once he takes office in January.

The announcement follows one earlier this month when Biden issued clemency for nearly 1,500 individuals who he said had shown successful rehabilitation and a commitment to making their communities safer.

On the same day, Biden issued 39 pardons for those convicted of non-violent crimes, including those convicted for the use of marijuana and former LGBTQ service members.

