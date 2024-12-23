President Joe Biden commutes sentences of 37 people on federal death row

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday commuted the sentences of 37 individuals on federal death row, stating he wanted to ensure a fair and effective justice system.
The 37 people will have their sentences reclassified from the death penalty to life in prison without the possibility of parole as the White House said Biden believes the federal government should end the practice of using the death penalty except for terrorism and hate-motivated mass murder. It noted that Biden had previously placed a moratorium on carrying out executions during his administration.