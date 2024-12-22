Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 22, 2024 / 10:05 AM

Trump hints he may demand Panama Canal be returned to U.S.

By Adam Schrader
Construction of the Panama Canal, looking north at Gold Hill, from the Cucaracha Slide ca. 1912. File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI
Construction of the Panama Canal, looking north at Gold Hill, from the Cucaracha Slide ca. 1912. File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump said late Saturday that he may demand that the Panama Canal be returned to the United States.

The canal, which cuts through the Isthmus of Panama to connect the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, was constructed by the United States beginning in 1904 after it supported Panama's 1903 independence from Colombia and negotiated for control of the canal zone and providing a needed shipping route without having to circumnavigate South America.

Advertisement

However, Panamanians began to resent the U.S. control of the canal zone, viewing it as a continued violation of their national sovereignty. Former President Jimmy Carter signed a treaty in 1977 pledging to transfer canal control to Panama by 2000. It was officially handed over to Panamanian control on Dec. 31, 1999.

However, China is the second biggest user of the canal behind the United States and its influence in the region has grown after Panama decided to cut ties with Taiwan in 2017, during Trump's first term as president, to curry favor with China.

Related

"The Panama Canal is considered a vital national asset for the United States, due to its critical role to America's economy and national security," Trump said Saturday on his Truth Social platform. "A secure Panama Canal is crucial for U.S. Commerce, and rapid deployment of the Navy."

Advertisement

Trump noted that the canal was built at a "huge" cost to the United States, including the deaths of thousands of men who were infected by mosquitos.

"When President Jimmy Carter foolishly gave it away, for $1, during his term in office, it was solely for Panama to manage, not China, or anyone else," Trump said.

Trump criticized Panama for charging the United States what he called "ridiculous" fees and "exorbitant prices" for the use of the canal, especially considering what he called the "extraordinary generosity" of the gift of the canal to Panama.

"It was not given for the benefit of others, but merely as a token of cooperation with us and Panama. If the principles, both moral and legal, of this magnanimous gesture of giving are not followed, then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us, in full, and without question," Trump said. "To the officials of Panama, please be guided accordingly!"

United Press International has reached out to the Panama Canal Authority for comment.

Latest Headlines

NYPD's top uniformed officer resigns amid sexual misconduct, corruption allegations
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
NYPD's top uniformed officer resigns amid sexual misconduct, corruption allegations
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The New York Police Department's top uniformed officer, known as the Chief of Department, abruptly resigned Saturday amid allegations he demanded sexual favors from a subordinate.
Trump taps former 'The Apprentice' producer for U.K. special envoy
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Trump taps former 'The Apprentice' producer for U.K. special envoy
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Mark Burnett, the former producer of The Apprentice reality TV show starring President-elect Donald Trump will be the nation's special envoy to the Unite
Winter solstice arrives; storms could disrupt record holiday travels
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Winter solstice arrives; storms could disrupt record holiday travels
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Those experiencing the winter doldrums can count on seeing more sunlight after the winter solstice arrived at 2:21 a.m. EST Saturday.
Biden signs stop-gap funding bill, averting government shutdown
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Biden signs stop-gap funding bill, averting government shutdown
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Saturday morning signed the stop-gap funding bill, averting a government shutdown, after the Senate and House approved the measure.
Congress approves changes to Social Security that expand benefits for some public sector workers
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Congress approves changes to Social Security that expand benefits for some public sector workers
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate early Saturday passed legislation that will expand Social Security for millions of public sector workers.
Bidens spread holiday cheer with visit to D.C. children's hospital
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Bidens spread holiday cheer with visit to D.C. children's hospital
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Friday spread the season's cheer with a visit to a children's hospital in Washington D.C., meeting with youngsters too sick to spend the holidays at home.
Party City CEO announces chain is halting operations, all employees laid off
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Party City CEO announces chain is halting operations, all employees laid off
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The CEO of retailer Party City, which operates more than 700 company-owned and franchise stores across North America, says the company is going out of business, CNN reported Friday,
Snow, ice grounds traffic at Chicago's O'Hare Airport; cold zeros in on U.S. East
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Snow, ice grounds traffic at Chicago's O'Hare Airport; cold zeros in on U.S. East
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Chicago's O'Hare International Airport issued a "ground stop" early Friday as a winter storm spread over the region a day after the Upper Midwest was socked by as much as 11 inches of snow.
Defense officials make holiday calls to nation's military service members
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Defense officials make holiday calls to nation's military service members
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks on Friday made holiday calls to service members of the Air Force, Army and Navy, Pentagon officials said.
CFPB sues Zelle operator, major banks over failure to counter fraud
U.S. News // 1 day ago
CFPB sues Zelle operator, major banks over failure to counter fraud
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Three of the largest U.S. banks rushed the Zelle digital payment system to market "without implementing effective consumer safeguards," according to a lawsuit filed Friday by a federal government agency.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Activity at 3 airports restricted after Ukrainian drones strike deep inside Russia
Activity at 3 airports restricted after Ukrainian drones strike deep inside Russia
Congress approves changes to Social Security that expand benefits for some public sector workers
Congress approves changes to Social Security that expand benefits for some public sector workers
Death toll rises to 5 with 200 injured in German Christmas Market attack
Death toll rises to 5 with 200 injured in German Christmas Market attack
NYPD's top uniformed officer resigns amid sexual misconduct, corruption allegations
NYPD's top uniformed officer resigns amid sexual misconduct, corruption allegations
Houthi missile strikes Israel after countermeasures fail
Houthi missile strikes Israel after countermeasures fail
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement