Trump hints he may demand Panama Canal be returned to U.S.

Construction of the Panama Canal, looking north at Gold Hill, from the Cucaracha Slide ca. 1912. File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump said late Saturday that he may demand that the Panama Canal be returned to the United States. The canal, which cuts through the Isthmus of Panama to connect the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, was constructed by the United States beginning in 1904 after it supported Panama's 1903 independence from Colombia and negotiated for control of the canal zone and providing a needed shipping route without having to circumnavigate South America. Advertisement

However, Panamanians began to resent the U.S. control of the canal zone, viewing it as a continued violation of their national sovereignty. Former President Jimmy Carter signed a treaty in 1977 pledging to transfer canal control to Panama by 2000. It was officially handed over to Panamanian control on Dec. 31, 1999.

However, China is the second biggest user of the canal behind the United States and its influence in the region has grown after Panama decided to cut ties with Taiwan in 2017, during Trump's first term as president, to curry favor with China.

"The Panama Canal is considered a vital national asset for the United States, due to its critical role to America's economy and national security," Trump said Saturday on his Truth Social platform. "A secure Panama Canal is crucial for U.S. Commerce, and rapid deployment of the Navy."

Trump noted that the canal was built at a "huge" cost to the United States, including the deaths of thousands of men who were infected by mosquitos.

"When President Jimmy Carter foolishly gave it away, for $1, during his term in office, it was solely for Panama to manage, not China, or anyone else," Trump said.

Trump criticized Panama for charging the United States what he called "ridiculous" fees and "exorbitant prices" for the use of the canal, especially considering what he called the "extraordinary generosity" of the gift of the canal to Panama.

"It was not given for the benefit of others, but merely as a token of cooperation with us and Panama. If the principles, both moral and legal, of this magnanimous gesture of giving are not followed, then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us, in full, and without question," Trump said. "To the officials of Panama, please be guided accordingly!"

United Press International has reached out to the Panama Canal Authority for comment.