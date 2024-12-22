California man arrested for allegedly beheading 1-year old son

Andrey Demskiy, 28, has been arrested for allegedly beheading his own 1-year-old son with a knife. Photo courtesy of Sacramento County Sheriff's Office/ Facebook

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A Northern California man has been arrested for allegedly beheading his own 1-year-old son with a knife, officials in Sacramento said. Andrey Demskiy, 28, was booked into the Sacramento County Jail for murder and other related charges, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Advertisement

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office has described the crime as "one of the most horrific things" he has ever encountered.

Police responded to a residence in Antelope, just outside downtown Sacramento, early Friday morning after reports of a domestic disturbance, the sheriff's office spokesman Amar Gandhitold local television station KXTV.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies determined a "domestic violence incident had occurred" and that the male suspect was still inside the home, Gandhi said.

Demskiy's wife was outside the home when police arrived, but Demskiy was still inside.

Demskiy refused to come to the front door and then deputies learned that an infant was inside, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies reportedly forced their way inside the house and Demskiy allegedly started fighting with them. They detained him and then found the 1-year-old beheaded, police said.

"The deputies that had to discover that and see that -- and again these are human beings that go home every night to families, to their kids -- and have to process this. This is something that has shaken them," Gandhi said. "I can't think of a worse call in 20 years."

Police also learned that Andrey allegedly "threw the child at some point and the mother didn't know about the extent of the injuries," Gandhi told KCRA-TV.

Demskiy was eventually arrested and booked on suspicion of murder, corporal injury on a spouse and assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury. He's being held without bail.

Investigators believe the beheading happened after Demskiy's wife and mother-in-law left the home, they said. Police said Demskiy had also assaulted his mother-in-law, who was hospitalized and treated for "relatively minor injuries."