U.S. News
Dec. 22, 2024 / 3:49 PM

California man arrested for allegedly beheading 1-year old son

By Mark Moran
Andrey Demskiy, 28, has been arrested for allegedly beheading his own 1-year-old son with a knife. Photo courtesy of Sacramento County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
Andrey Demskiy, 28, has been arrested for allegedly beheading his own 1-year-old son with a knife. Photo courtesy of Sacramento County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A Northern California man has been arrested for allegedly beheading his own 1-year-old son with a knife, officials in Sacramento said.

Andrey Demskiy, 28, was booked into the Sacramento County Jail for murder and other related charges, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office has described the crime as "one of the most horrific things" he has ever encountered.

Police responded to a residence in Antelope, just outside downtown Sacramento, early Friday morning after reports of a domestic disturbance, the sheriff's office spokesman Amar Gandhitold local television station KXTV.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies determined a "domestic violence incident had occurred" and that the male suspect was still inside the home, Gandhi said.

Demskiy's wife was outside the home when police arrived, but Demskiy was still inside.

Demskiy refused to come to the front door and then deputies learned that an infant was inside, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies reportedly forced their way inside the house and Demskiy allegedly started fighting with them. They detained him and then found the 1-year-old beheaded, police said.

"The deputies that had to discover that and see that -- and again these are human beings that go home every night to families, to their kids -- and have to process this. This is something that has shaken them," Gandhi said. "I can't think of a worse call in 20 years."

Police also learned that Andrey allegedly "threw the child at some point and the mother didn't know about the extent of the injuries," Gandhi told KCRA-TV.

Demskiy was eventually arrested and booked on suspicion of murder, corporal injury on a spouse and assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury. He's being held without bail.

Investigators believe the beheading happened after Demskiy's wife and mother-in-law left the home, they said. Police said Demskiy had also assaulted his mother-in-law, who was hospitalized and treated for "relatively minor injuries."

U.S. 'playing with fire' funding Taiwan's military, China says
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
U.S. 'playing with fire' funding Taiwan's military, China says
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- China has reacted angrily to the White House's approval of $295 million in arms sales to Taiwan, according to a release Saturday from the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Los Angeles.
Houthis take credit for downing American plane after CENTCOM alleges friendly fire
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Houthis take credit for downing American plane after CENTCOM alleges friendly fire
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, better known as the Houthis, has taken credit for downing an American military plane after the U.S. Central Command claimed it was shot in a friendly fire incident.
Trump hints he may demand Panama Canal be returned to U.S.
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump hints he may demand Panama Canal be returned to U.S.
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump said late Saturday that he may demand that the Panama Canal be returned to the United States.
NYPD's top uniformed officer resigns amid sexual misconduct, corruption allegations
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
NYPD's top uniformed officer resigns amid sexual misconduct, corruption allegations
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The New York Police Department's top uniformed officer, known as the Chief of Department, abruptly resigned Saturday amid allegations he demanded sexual favors from a subordinate.
Trump taps former 'The Apprentice' producer for U.K. special envoy
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Trump taps former 'The Apprentice' producer for U.K. special envoy
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Mark Burnett, the former producer of The Apprentice reality TV show starring President-elect Donald Trump will be the nation's special envoy to the Unite
Winter solstice arrives; storms could disrupt record holiday travels
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Winter solstice arrives; storms could disrupt record holiday travels
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Those experiencing the winter doldrums can count on seeing more sunlight after the winter solstice arrived at 2:21 a.m. EST Saturday.
Biden signs stop-gap funding bill, averting government shutdown
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Biden signs stop-gap funding bill, averting government shutdown
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Saturday morning signed the stop-gap funding bill, averting a government shutdown, after the Senate and House approved the measure.
Congress approves changes to Social Security that expand benefits for some public sector workers
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Congress approves changes to Social Security that expand benefits for some public sector workers
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate early Saturday passed legislation that will expand Social Security for millions of public sector workers.
Bidens spread holiday cheer with visit to D.C. children's hospital
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Bidens spread holiday cheer with visit to D.C. children's hospital
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Friday spread the season's cheer with a visit to a children's hospital in Washington D.C., meeting with youngsters too sick to spend the holidays at home.
Party City CEO announces chain is halting operations, all employees laid off
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Party City CEO announces chain is halting operations, all employees laid off
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The CEO of retailer Party City, which operates more than 700 company-owned and franchise stores across North America, says the company is going out of business, CNN reported Friday,
