Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 22, 2024 / 3:03 PM

U.S. 'playing with fire' funding Taiwan's military, China says

By Mark Moran
People observe the changing of honor guards in front of Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall at the Liberty Square in Taipei, Taiwan in October. Photo by Ritchie B. Tongo/EPA-EFE
People observe the changing of honor guards in front of Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall at the Liberty Square in Taipei, Taiwan in October. Photo by Ritchie B. Tongo/EPA-EFE

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- China has reacted angrily to the White House's approval of $295 million in arms sales to Taiwan, according to a release Saturday from the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Los Angeles.

President Joe Biden authorized up to $571 million in U.S. Defense Department military education and training funding for Taiwan, which Beijing argues is its territory and should come under Chinese control. The DoD approved the $295 portion of the allocation on Friday.

Advertisement

"This seriously violates the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement said the United State's decision to supply arms to Taiwan is at the heart of China's core interests.

Related

"To aid Taiwan independence by arming Taiwan is just like playing with fire and will get the US burned, and to use the Taiwan question to contain China is doomed to fail," the statement said.

China called on the U.S. to stop arming Taiwan that it says will undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. It threatened to "take all measures necessary to firmly defend national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity."

Taiwan welcomed the U.S. funding and said in a social media post that it will use the money to continue strengthening its self-defense and bilateral security ties while bolstering Indo-Pacific peace.

Advertisement

The State Department said Taiwan will use the money to upgrade its computer systems and buy command and control communications systems.

Taiwan earlier this month called on China to end its military activity in nearby waters, which it said undermined peace and stability and disrupted international shipping and trade.

President-elect Donald Trump has said the U.S. would not commit to defending Taiwan if China invades it during his presidency. He has also compared the United State's defense of Taiwan to an insurance policy and said that Taiwan should pay the U.S. for defending it against China.

Latest Headlines

Houthis take credit for downing American plane after CENTCOM alleges friendly fire
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Houthis take credit for downing American plane after CENTCOM alleges friendly fire
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, better known as the Houthis, has taken credit for downing an American military plane after the U.S. Central Command claimed it was shot in a friendly fire incident.
Trump hints he may demand Panama Canal be returned to U.S.
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump hints he may demand Panama Canal be returned to U.S.
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump said late Saturday that he may demand that the Panama Canal be returned to the United States.
NYPD's top uniformed officer resigns amid sexual misconduct, corruption allegations
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
NYPD's top uniformed officer resigns amid sexual misconduct, corruption allegations
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The New York Police Department's top uniformed officer, known as the Chief of Department, abruptly resigned Saturday amid allegations he demanded sexual favors from a subordinate.
Trump taps former 'The Apprentice' producer for U.K. special envoy
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Trump taps former 'The Apprentice' producer for U.K. special envoy
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Mark Burnett, the former producer of The Apprentice reality TV show starring President-elect Donald Trump will be the nation's special envoy to the Unite
Winter solstice arrives; storms could disrupt record holiday travels
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Winter solstice arrives; storms could disrupt record holiday travels
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Those experiencing the winter doldrums can count on seeing more sunlight after the winter solstice arrived at 2:21 a.m. EST Saturday.
Biden signs stop-gap funding bill, averting government shutdown
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Biden signs stop-gap funding bill, averting government shutdown
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Saturday morning signed the stop-gap funding bill, averting a government shutdown, after the Senate and House approved the measure.
Congress approves changes to Social Security that expand benefits for some public sector workers
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Congress approves changes to Social Security that expand benefits for some public sector workers
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate early Saturday passed legislation that will expand Social Security for millions of public sector workers.
Bidens spread holiday cheer with visit to D.C. children's hospital
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Bidens spread holiday cheer with visit to D.C. children's hospital
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Friday spread the season's cheer with a visit to a children's hospital in Washington D.C., meeting with youngsters too sick to spend the holidays at home.
Party City CEO announces chain is halting operations, all employees laid off
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Party City CEO announces chain is halting operations, all employees laid off
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The CEO of retailer Party City, which operates more than 700 company-owned and franchise stores across North America, says the company is going out of business, CNN reported Friday,
Snow, ice grounds traffic at Chicago's O'Hare Airport; cold zeros in on U.S. East
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Snow, ice grounds traffic at Chicago's O'Hare Airport; cold zeros in on U.S. East
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Chicago's O'Hare International Airport issued a "ground stop" early Friday as a winter storm spread over the region a day after the Upper Midwest was socked by as much as 11 inches of snow.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Activity at 3 airports restricted after Ukrainian drones strike deep inside Russia
Activity at 3 airports restricted after Ukrainian drones strike deep inside Russia
Trump hints he may demand Panama Canal be returned to U.S.
Trump hints he may demand Panama Canal be returned to U.S.
Houthis take credit for downing American plane after CENTCOM alleges friendly fire
Houthis take credit for downing American plane after CENTCOM alleges friendly fire
NYPD's top uniformed officer resigns amid sexual misconduct, corruption allegations
NYPD's top uniformed officer resigns amid sexual misconduct, corruption allegations
Houthi missile strikes Israel after countermeasures fail
Houthi missile strikes Israel after countermeasures fail
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement