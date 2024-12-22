Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 22, 2024 / 7:51 PM / Updated at 8:13 PM

A woman is dead after being set on fire in NYC subway, suspect is in custody

By Mark Moran
National Guard personnel in uniform patrol the subway at New York City's Grand Central Station in March. Following recent violent incidents in the NYC subway, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new plan that includes bringing in hundreds of National Guard troops and adding new security cameras. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
National Guard personnel in uniform patrol the subway at New York City's Grand Central Station in March. Following recent violent incidents in the NYC subway, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new plan that includes bringing in hundreds of National Guard troops and adding new security cameras. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A woman is dead after intentionally being set on fire in a Brooklyn subway station Sunday, police said. A suspect is in custody.

Police said the woman was sleeping on a stationary train scheduled to travel to Brooklyn when she was approached by the suspect who used a lighter to ignite the victim's clothing, according to New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, who described the incident as "one of the most depraved crimes one person could possibly commit against another human being."

Advertisement

The police apprehended someone they believe "carried out one of the most depraved crimes one person could possibly commit against another human being, and it took the life of an innocent New Yorker," Tisch said.

Police have arrested a Guatemalan migrant in connection with the crime, local media reported. Cell phone Video taken by a bystander shows the suspect appearing to watch the woman burn after he set fire to her and officials rushing into the train car.

Advertisement

Police officers and a Metropolitan Transportation Authority worker used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the police said.

The suspect exited the train as police officers on patrol in the subway station rushed to extinguish the fire.

"What they saw was a person standing inside the train car fully engulfed in flames," Tisch said of the officers who went on the train to extinguish the fire.

The suspect was detained on another subway train and taken into custody. Officials identified the suspect using office body camera footage, according to police. They said the incident happened on an unoccupied train, and that there were no other eyewitnesses.

The female victim, whose identity has been withheld, was sleeping in a subway car at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station in Brooklyn at about 7:30 EST when a man approached her inside the train car.

There was no interaction prior to the attack, the man is not believed to have known the woman, police said.

Crime on New York mass transit has become of increasing concern recently. A gunman fled into a nearby subway station on the Upper West Side after a shooting in the city last month. Panicked commuters took shelter and trains were delayed while police searched for the shooter.

Advertisement

In February, transit employees stopped working after an overnight slashing attack on a subway train injured a conductor during the morning commute, disrupting train traffic. Weeks later, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul reported that she was assigning 1,000 members of the state police and National Guard to the transit systems in response to the uptick in crime.

The governor's office announced last week that crime is down 42 percent since 2021 while ridership has increased 148 percent.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Citing 'exorbitant prices,' Trump demands control of Panama Canal be returned to U.S.
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Citing 'exorbitant prices,' Trump demands control of Panama Canal be returned to U.S.
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump threatened Sunday to demand control of the Panama Canal be returned to the United States, and went after Canada and Mexico for their 'unfair' practices.
Houston police find corpse in patrol car
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Houston police find corpse in patrol car
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Houston police are investigating how a dead body wound up in the backseat of one of its patrol cars over the weekend, officials said Sunday.
Houthis take credit for downing American plane after CENTCOM alleges friendly fire
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Houthis take credit for downing American plane after CENTCOM alleges friendly fire
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, better known as the Houthis, has taken credit for the downing of an American military plane after the U.S. Central Command claimed it was shot in a friendly fire incident.
California man arrested for allegedly beheading 1-year old son
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
California man arrested for allegedly beheading 1-year old son
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A Northern California man has been arrested for allegedly beheading his own 1-year old son with a knife, officials in Sacramento said.
U.S. 'playing with fire' funding Taiwan's military, China says
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. 'playing with fire' funding Taiwan's military, China says
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- China has reacted angrily to the White House's approval of $295 million in arms sales to Taiwan, according to a release Saturday from the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Los Angeles.
NYPD's top uniformed officer resigns amid sexual misconduct, corruption allegations
U.S. News // 1 day ago
NYPD's top uniformed officer resigns amid sexual misconduct, corruption allegations
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The New York Police Department's top uniformed officer, known as the Chief of Department, abruptly resigned Saturday amid allegations he demanded sexual favors from a subordinate.
Trump taps former 'The Apprentice' producer for U.K. special envoy
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump taps former 'The Apprentice' producer for U.K. special envoy
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Mark Burnett, the former producer of The Apprentice reality TV show starring President-elect Donald Trump will be the nation's special envoy to the Unite
Winter solstice arrives; storms could disrupt record holiday travels
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Winter solstice arrives; storms could disrupt record holiday travels
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Those experiencing the winter doldrums can count on seeing more sunlight after the winter solstice arrived at 2:21 a.m. EST Saturday.
Biden signs stop-gap funding bill, averting government shutdown
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Biden signs stop-gap funding bill, averting government shutdown
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Saturday morning signed the stop-gap funding bill, averting a government shutdown, after the Senate and House approved the measure.
Congress approves changes to Social Security that expand benefits for some public sector workers
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Congress approves changes to Social Security that expand benefits for some public sector workers
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate early Saturday passed legislation that will expand Social Security for millions of public sector workers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Citing 'exorbitant prices,' Trump demands control of Panama Canal be returned to U.S.
Citing 'exorbitant prices,' Trump demands control of Panama Canal be returned to U.S.
Houthis take credit for downing American plane after CENTCOM alleges friendly fire
Houthis take credit for downing American plane after CENTCOM alleges friendly fire
NYPD's top uniformed officer resigns amid sexual misconduct, corruption allegations
NYPD's top uniformed officer resigns amid sexual misconduct, corruption allegations
California man arrested for allegedly beheading 1-year old son
California man arrested for allegedly beheading 1-year old son
Houston police find corpse in patrol car
Houston police find corpse in patrol car
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement