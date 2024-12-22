Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 22, 2024 / 11:20 AM

Houthis take credit for downing American plane after CENTCOM alleges friendly fire

By Adam Schrader
U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet fly past during the 70th International Fleet Review at Sagami Bay in Kanagawa-Prefecture, Japan on November 6, 2022. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet fly past during the 70th International Fleet Review at Sagami Bay in Kanagawa-Prefecture, Japan on November 6, 2022. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, better known as the Houthis, has taken credit for downing an American military plane after the U.S. Central Command claimed it was shot in a friendly fire incident.

Two pilots with the U.S. Navy ejected from a fighter jet flying off from the USS Harry S. Truman over the Red Sea on Sunday when the guided missile cruiser USS Gettysburg "mistakenly fired on and hit the F/A-18," NBC News reported citing a Central Command statement.

Advertisement

American officials reportedly said one of the pilots may have sustained minor injuries and that an investigation into the incident was underway.

The statement came after Central Command said it conducted "precision" airstrikes against a missile storage facility and a command-and-control facility operated by the Houthis, a Zaydi Shia Muslim armed movement and participant in Yemen's multi-faction civil war.

Related

The Houthis, designated as a terrorist organization by the United States and its allies, have exchanged missile fire with Israel and have attacked shipping vessels in the Red Sea to support Palestinians amid Israel's war in Gaza, leading to military action against them by the United States, Israel's ally.

Advertisement

American authorities did not make clear if those airstrikes were tied to the alleged friendly fire incident. But American authorities boasted of shooting down multiple one-way drones and an anti-ship cruise missile over the Red Sea in an operation involving F/A-18s.

Houthi Brigadier General Yahya Qasim Sare'e said in a statement posted on Telegram and reviewed by UPI that the Yemeni militia had succeeded in thwarting a joint American-British attack on the country by targeting the American ships on Saturday evening as the airstrikes were being carried out.

Sare'e said the Houthi operation was carried out with eight cruise missiles and 17 drones that led to the downing of the fighter jet and "the failure of the hostile attack on Yemeni territory."

"The American attacks on Yemen are condemned and illegal terrorist attacks that support the terrorism of the temporary Israeli entity to continue the genocide and siege of the people of Gaza," Mohammed al-Houthi said in a statement.

"The American terrorist attacks confirm the lawless rampage and criminality in the region. The reckless terrorist actions against Yemen do not stop the support operations for Gaza."

Al-Houthi alleged that the U.S. Central Command would not disclose the truth about the crash of the plane "to prevent further collapse of the morale of its soldiers."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Trump hints he may demand Panama Canal be returned to U.S.
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump hints he may demand Panama Canal be returned to U.S.
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump said late Saturday that he may demand that the Panama Canal be returned to the United States.
NYPD's top uniformed officer resigns amid sexual misconduct, corruption allegations
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
NYPD's top uniformed officer resigns amid sexual misconduct, corruption allegations
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The New York Police Department's top uniformed officer, known as the Chief of Department, abruptly resigned Saturday amid allegations he demanded sexual favors from a subordinate.
Trump taps former 'The Apprentice' producer for U.K. special envoy
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Trump taps former 'The Apprentice' producer for U.K. special envoy
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Mark Burnett, the former producer of The Apprentice reality TV show starring President-elect Donald Trump will be the nation's special envoy to the Unite
Winter solstice arrives; storms could disrupt record holiday travels
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Winter solstice arrives; storms could disrupt record holiday travels
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Those experiencing the winter doldrums can count on seeing more sunlight after the winter solstice arrived at 2:21 a.m. EST Saturday.
Biden signs stop-gap funding bill, averting government shutdown
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Biden signs stop-gap funding bill, averting government shutdown
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Saturday morning signed the stop-gap funding bill, averting a government shutdown, after the Senate and House approved the measure.
Congress approves changes to Social Security that expand benefits for some public sector workers
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Congress approves changes to Social Security that expand benefits for some public sector workers
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate early Saturday passed legislation that will expand Social Security for millions of public sector workers.
Bidens spread holiday cheer with visit to D.C. children's hospital
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Bidens spread holiday cheer with visit to D.C. children's hospital
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Friday spread the season's cheer with a visit to a children's hospital in Washington D.C., meeting with youngsters too sick to spend the holidays at home.
Party City CEO announces chain is halting operations, all employees laid off
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Party City CEO announces chain is halting operations, all employees laid off
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The CEO of retailer Party City, which operates more than 700 company-owned and franchise stores across North America, says the company is going out of business, CNN reported Friday,
Snow, ice grounds traffic at Chicago's O'Hare Airport; cold zeros in on U.S. East
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Snow, ice grounds traffic at Chicago's O'Hare Airport; cold zeros in on U.S. East
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Chicago's O'Hare International Airport issued a "ground stop" early Friday as a winter storm spread over the region a day after the Upper Midwest was socked by as much as 11 inches of snow.
Defense officials make holiday calls to nation's military service members
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Defense officials make holiday calls to nation's military service members
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks on Friday made holiday calls to service members of the Air Force, Army and Navy, Pentagon officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Activity at 3 airports restricted after Ukrainian drones strike deep inside Russia
Activity at 3 airports restricted after Ukrainian drones strike deep inside Russia
Congress approves changes to Social Security that expand benefits for some public sector workers
Congress approves changes to Social Security that expand benefits for some public sector workers
Death toll rises to 5 with 200 injured in German Christmas Market attack
Death toll rises to 5 with 200 injured in German Christmas Market attack
NYPD's top uniformed officer resigns amid sexual misconduct, corruption allegations
NYPD's top uniformed officer resigns amid sexual misconduct, corruption allegations
Houthi missile strikes Israel after countermeasures fail
Houthi missile strikes Israel after countermeasures fail
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement