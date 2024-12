Television producer Mark Burnett introduces President Donald Trump at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 2, 2017, and on Saturday was named Trump's pick as special envoy to the United Kingdom. File Photo by Win McNamee/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Mark Burnett, the former producer of The Apprentice reality TV show starring President-elect Donald Trump will be the nation's special envoy to the United Kingdom. "With a distinguished career in television production and business, Mark brings a unique blend of diplomatic acumen and international recognition to this important role," Trump said Saturday in a post on Truth Social. Advertisement

"He is the former chairman of MGM, and has won 13 Emmy Awards!" Trump said. "Mark will work to enhance diplomatic relations, focusing on areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment opportunities, and cultural exchanges."

As special envoy to the United Kingdom, Burnett won't have to undergo a Senate confirmation hearing, unlike investment banker Warren Stephens, who is Trump's nominee to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Trump said Burnett has created and produced "some of the biggest shows in television history" while chairman of MGM's global television group but left that position after Amazon bought the studio in 2022.

The Apprentice first aired in 2004 and continued through 2017 though Trump last appeared in the show in 2015 after he announced he was running for president.