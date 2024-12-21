Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 21, 2024 / 10:46 AM

Congress approves changes to Social Security that expand benefits for some public sector workers

By Allen Cone
The U.S. Senate early Saturday legislation that will expand Social Security for millions of public workers. Image courtesy Social Security Administration
The U.S. Senate early Saturday legislation that will expand Social Security for millions of public workers. Image courtesy Social Security Administration

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate early Saturday passed legislation that will expand Social Security for millions of public sector workers. The bill heads to President Joe Biden for his signature.

By a 76-20 vote, the Senate approved the measure called the Social Security Fairness Act, which would eliminate two federal policies that prevent nearly 3 million people, including police officers, firefighters, postal workers, teachers and others with a public pension, from collecting full Social Security benefits.

Advertisement

The House passed the bill in November, 327-75.

The Senate held its first hearings into the policies in 2003.

Related

"The Senate finally corrects a 50-year mistake," Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said after senators approved the legislation at 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

"Millions of retired teachers and firefighters and letter carriers and state and local workers have waited decades for this moment. No longer will public retirees see their hard-earned Social Security benefits robbed from them, thanks to this bill."

The Senate wrapped up its current session.

The two policies to be eliminated would be the Windfall Elimination Provision that impacts 2 million retirees and the Government Pension Offset that affects 800,000.

Advertisement

WEP reduces up to half of the Social Security benefits for those with a "non-covered" pension income. The jobs are typically public sector roles that didn't contribute Social Security payroll taxes.

GPO) reduces survivor or spousal benefits when a person's pension is non-covered. It cuts the Social Security benefit by two-thirds of the pension amount. If two-thirds of the pension is more than the Social Security benefit, the benefit could be reduced to zero.

"You shouldn't penalize people for income outside of a system when you've paid into it and earn that benefit," said John Hatton, vice president of policy and programs at the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, ahead of the vote told CNBC. "It's been 40 years trying to get this repealed."

The legislation would add a projected $195 billion to federal deficits over a decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

The Social Security Trust Fund used to pay retirement benefits may be depleted in nine years, when just 79% of benefits may be payable.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, proposed an amendment to offset costs by gradually raising the retirement age to 70 while also adjusting for life expectancy. Social Security's full retirement age, which is when beneficiaries receive 100% of the benefits earned, is currently age 67 for individuals born in 1960 or later.

Advertisement

"It is absurd to entertain a proposal that would make Social Security both less fair and financially weaker," Paul said at the time. "To undo the damage made by this legislation, my amendment to gradually raise the retirement age to reflect current life expectancies will strengthen Social Security by providing almost $400 billion in savings."

Latest Headlines

U.S. Senate approves stopgap funding bill, averting government shutdown
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S. Senate approves stopgap funding bill, averting government shutdown
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Senate worked past midnight to approve the continuing resolution passed earlier in the day by the House. The president is expected to sign it.
Bidens spread holiday cheer with visit to D.C. children's hospital
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Bidens spread holiday cheer with visit to D.C. children's hospital
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Friday spread the season's cheer with a visit to a children's hospital in Washington D.C., meeting with youngsters too sick to spend the holidays at home.
Party City CEO announces chain is halting operations, all employees laid off
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Party City CEO announces chain is halting operations, all employees laid off
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The CEO of retailer Party City, which operates more than 700 company-owned and franchise stores across North America, says the company is going out of business, CNN reported Friday,
Snow, ice grounds traffic at Chicago's O'Hare Airport; cold zeros in on U.S. East
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Snow, ice grounds traffic at Chicago's O'Hare Airport; cold zeros in on U.S. East
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Chicago's O'Hare International Airport issued a "ground stop" early Friday as a winter storm spread over the region a day after the Upper Midwest was socked by as much as 11 inches of snow.
Defense officials make holiday calls to nation's military service members
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Defense officials make holiday calls to nation's military service members
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks on Friday made holiday calls to service members of the Air Force, Army and Navy, Pentagon officials said.
CFPB sues Zelle operator, major banks over failure to counter fraud
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
CFPB sues Zelle operator, major banks over failure to counter fraud
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Three of the largest U.S. banks rushed the Zelle digital payment system to market "without implementing effective consumer safeguards," according to a lawsuit filed Friday by a federal government agency.
At I-25 checkpoint, border agents discover 37 migrants hiding in tractor trailer
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
At I-25 checkpoint, border agents discover 37 migrants hiding in tractor trailer
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- This past weekend, during a routine inspection at the Interstate-25 checkpoint, U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended 37 undocumented migrants concealed inside a tractor-trailer, officials said.
Richard Allen sentenced to 130 years for 2017 Delphi murders
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Richard Allen sentenced to 130 years for 2017 Delphi murders
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Richard Allen was sentenced to serve 130 years in prison Friday for the 2017 killing of two teenage girls in Indiana.
November PCE: Key fed inflation gauge rose 2.4% annually
U.S. News // 1 day ago
November PCE: Key fed inflation gauge rose 2.4% annually
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Personal Consumption Expenditures index climbed by 0.1% in November on a month-over-month basis, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said in a statement Friday.
Biden forgives $4.28B of student debt for almost 55,000 Americans
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden forgives $4.28B of student debt for almost 55,000 Americans
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Almost 55,000 Americans working in the public service will have their collective $4.28 billion worth of student debt forgiven, U.S. President Joe Biden announced Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Senate approves stopgap funding bill, averting government shutdown
U.S. Senate approves stopgap funding bill, averting government shutdown
November PCE: Key fed inflation gauge rose 2.4% annually
November PCE: Key fed inflation gauge rose 2.4% annually
Party City CEO announces chain is halting operations, all employees laid off
Party City CEO announces chain is halting operations, all employees laid off
Biden forgives $4.28B of student debt for almost 55,000 Americans
Biden forgives $4.28B of student debt for almost 55,000 Americans
Elon Musk says only far-right AfD party 'can save Germany'
Elon Musk says only far-right AfD party 'can save Germany'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement