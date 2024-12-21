Advertisement
Dec. 21, 2024 / 7:23 PM

NYPD's top uniformed officer resigns amid sexual misconduct, corruption allegations

By Don Jacobson
Jeffrey Maddrey, the former NYPD Chief of Department, resigned his post on Saturday in the wake of allegations he demanded sexual favors from a subordinate in exchange for awarding her more than $200,000 in overtime pay. Photo courtesy New York City Police Department
Jeffrey Maddrey, the former NYPD Chief of Department, resigned his post on Saturday in the wake of allegations he demanded sexual favors from a subordinate in exchange for awarding her more than $200,000 in overtime pay. Photo courtesy New York City Police Department

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The New York Police Department's top uniformed officer, known as the Chief of Department, abruptly resigned Saturday amid allegations he demanded sexual favors from a subordinate.

Jeffrey Maddrey, a close ally of New York Mayor Eric Adams and a 33-year veteran of the NYPD, submitted has his resignation, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced.

The resignation came hours after the New York Post reported Maddrey demanded sexual favors from a female lieutenant in exchange for awarding her hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of overtime pay.

"Last night, I accepted the resignation of Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey," Tisch said in a statement posted Saturday. "The NYPD takes all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously, and will thoroughly investigate this matter."

She announced Chief John Chell will take over as Interim Chief of Department while Chief Philip Rivera will now serve as Interim Chief of Patrol.

Despite his earlier support of Maddrey in the face of previous allegations of wrongdoing, Adams moved to distance himself from the former chief in the latest instance of corruption allegations surrounding his administration.

"The police commissioner is doing a full review of all personnel, but she's also doing a full review of this issue," Adams told reporters. "I have a great deal of faith and the city has a great deal of faith in Police Commissioner Tisch, she's conducting her review internally, and we'll make the determination on how we're moving forward with these allegations."

The FBI has joined a city Department of Investigation inquiry into the allegations of fraudulent overtime and sexual misconduct against Maddrey, the New York Times reported.

The Post story provided graphic allegations leveled by Lt. Quathisha Epps, who claimed the chief "routinely preyed upon her, asking for sex in NYPD headquarters."

She had earlier been the subject of stories revealing that payroll records showed Epps was the top earner in the entire NYPD during 2023, collecting $400,000, including roughly $204,000 in overtime alone, while serving as an administrator in Maddrey's office.

Epps was suspended for 30 days and is being investigated over the excessive overtime, police sources told the Post.

Maddrey's resignation has added to the recent turmoil and turnover around the NYPD's top echelons as Adams faces a federal indictment on corruption charges.

Several people have left his administration since September, including former NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban, who quit Sept. 12 amid a federal investigation into police nightclub enforcement.

The previous commissioner, Keechant Sewell, abruptly resigned in June 2023 without giving a reason.

Tisch was appointed to the job only last month, making her the fourth commissioner under Adams' administration.

