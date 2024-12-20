Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 20, 2024 / 7:47 AM

Google Doodle video spotlights most searched-for topics of 2024

By Karen Butler

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Friday's Google Doodle included a 4-minute video revealing some of the website's most searched-for topics of 2024.

Subjects included the rise of country music, Canadian singer-songwriter Celine Dion's triumphant return after a health scare, the 2024 summer Olympics, the accomplishments of basketball greats Caitlin Clark and Steph Curry, gymnast Simone Biles, K-pop band Stray Kids, pop star Sabrina Carpenter, Moo Deng, Thailand's adorable baby hippo, Inside Out 2, the solar eclipse and Northern lights and the re-election of Donald Trump, artificial intelligence and Hurricane Helene.

Advertisement

"This animated Doodle celebrates some of 2024's Breakout Searches -- the moments that truly defined the year and had the whole world searching for more," Google said.

"From major breakthroughs in science and technology to unforgettable performances that captivated the world, these Breakouts reveal what captured our collective imagination. They tell stories of triumph, surprise, and innovation, like the awe-inspiring Northern Lights displays, the rare cicada emergence, and the breathtaking eclipse that united skywatchers everywhere."

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Starbucks baristas in Chicago, Los Angeles, Seattle to strike through Christmas Eve
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
Starbucks baristas in Chicago, Los Angeles, Seattle to strike through Christmas Eve
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Unionized Starbucks baristas in Chicago, Los Angeles and Seattle were set to go on strike Friday, covering 525 locations through Christmas Eve to highlight stalled negotiations.
FAA issues temporary drone bans in parts of New Jersey
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
FAA issues temporary drone bans in parts of New Jersey
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is temporarily banning drone operations in 22 communities in New Jersey because of "special security reasons."
Missouri man pleads guilty to arson in Mormon church fire
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Missouri man pleads guilty to arson in Mormon church fire
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A Missouri man has pleaded guilty to federal civil rights and arson charges for setting fire to a Mormon church, the U.S. Justice Department announced Thursday.
Luigi Mangione returns to New York, faces new federal charges that could bring death penalty
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Luigi Mangione returns to New York, faces new federal charges that could bring death penalty
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Accused killer Luigi Mangione is facing charges that could bring the death penalty after being extradited from Pennsylvania back to New York City Thursday.
House Republicans' stopgap funding measure favored by Trump fails to pass
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
House Republicans' stopgap funding measure favored by Trump fails to pass
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Congressional Democrats oppose a proposed government-funding measure after House Republicans earlier agreed on a continuing resolution to avert a federal government shutdown on Friday.
Retailer Big Lots makes 'difficult decision' to go out of business completely
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Retailer Big Lots makes 'difficult decision' to go out of business completely
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Big Lots, known for blow out sales, rock bottom prices and warehouse store shelves stocked with every conceivable knick-knack, is now planning for the biggest sale ever; it's own.
As fluoridation becomes topic in D.C., town in Florida votes to remove it
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
As fluoridation becomes topic in D.C., town in Florida votes to remove it
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- City leaders in Tavares, Fla., on Wednesday approved removing fluoride from the city's water supply.
Veteran suicide rate remains 'persistently steady,' more than double civilian rate
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Veteran suicide rate remains 'persistently steady,' more than double civilian rate
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Military veteran suicides are down slightly but remain persistently steady, according to a report released by the Veterans Administration Thursday.
Former chief adviser to NYC mayor indicted on bribery, money laundering charges
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Former chief adviser to NYC mayor indicted on bribery, money laundering charges
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Former New York Mayor Eric Adams chief advisor Ingrid Lewis-Martin and her son Glenn Martin II were indicted Thursday on bribery and money laundering charges.
Frito-Lay potato chips in Oregon, Washington recalled for 'life-threatening' risk
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Frito-Lay potato chips in Oregon, Washington recalled for 'life-threatening' risk
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food & Drug Administration announced Wednesday that Frito-Lay is recalling a limited number of 13 oz. bags of Lay's Classic Potato Chips that could be life-threatening. The chips could contain undeclared milk.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Retailer Big Lots makes 'difficult decision' to go out of business completely
Retailer Big Lots makes 'difficult decision' to go out of business completely
Frito-Lay potato chips in Oregon, Washington recalled for 'life-threatening' risk
Frito-Lay potato chips in Oregon, Washington recalled for 'life-threatening' risk
House Republicans' stopgap funding measure favored by Trump fails to pass
House Republicans' stopgap funding measure favored by Trump fails to pass
Putin says Russia should have launched Ukraine invasion earlier
Putin says Russia should have launched Ukraine invasion earlier
New York man pleads guilty to running Chinese 'police station' in Manhattan
New York man pleads guilty to running Chinese 'police station' in Manhattan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement