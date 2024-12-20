Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Friday's Google Doodle included a 4-minute video revealing some of the website's most searched-for topics of 2024.

Subjects included the rise of country music, Canadian singer-songwriter Celine Dion's triumphant return after a health scare, the 2024 summer Olympics, the accomplishments of basketball greats Caitlin Clark and Steph Curry, gymnast Simone Biles, K-pop band Stray Kids, pop star Sabrina Carpenter, Moo Deng, Thailand's adorable baby hippo, Inside Out 2, the solar eclipse and Northern lights and the re-election of Donald Trump, artificial intelligence and Hurricane Helene.

"This animated Doodle celebrates some of 2024's Breakout Searches -- the moments that truly defined the year and had the whole world searching for more," Google said.

"From major breakthroughs in science and technology to unforgettable performances that captivated the world, these Breakouts reveal what captured our collective imagination. They tell stories of triumph, surprise, and innovation, like the awe-inspiring Northern Lights displays, the rare cicada emergence, and the breathtaking eclipse that united skywatchers everywhere."