FAA issues temporary drone bans in parts of New Jersey

The Federal Aviation Administration has temporarily banned drone operations in 22 communities in New Jersey because of "special security reasons."

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is temporarily banning drone operations in 22 communities in New Jersey, citing "special security reasons." The FAA issued a Notice to Airmen earlier this week advising operators and members of the public about the Temporary Flight Restrictions in the 22 separate areas of New Jersey, restricting private use of unmanned aerial vehicles through at least Jan. 17. Advertisement

The new rules regulate drones operating over power stations and other critical elements of infrastructure, and limit the craft to rising no higher than 400 feet. They apply only to drones and not civilian airplanes or helicopters.

The power stations with flight restrictions include the Cedar Grove Switching Station, Athenia Switching Station, Hudson Switching Station, PSE&G Kearny Switching Station, and Bayonne Switching Station.

"In coordination with the FAA and our critical infrastructure partners who requested temporary flight restrictions over their facilities, out of an abundance of caution, the FAA has issued temporary flight restrictions over some critical infrastructure facilities in New Jersey," the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

Previously existing TFRs prohibiting drone use in other New Jersey communities will also remain in place.

Drone sightings were reported in parts of New Jersey midway through November, forcing the White House and federal agencies like the FBI and Department of Homeland Security to publicly state the incidents do not pose a risk to national security.

A joint statement issued by the FAA, FBI, Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security said the agencies were probing the incidents.

The Department of Defense issued a statement saying it is taking "all reports of drones seriously."

"Temporary flight restrictions for special security reasons" issued by the FAA do allow for exceptions if drone operation is direct support of an act of national defense, homeland security, law enforcement, firefighting or search and rescue.

The TFRs also authorize federal officials to use "deadly force" to bring down any drones that violate the new orders if they pose an "imminent security threat."

Local officials have pushed back and pleaded for more control at the state level to deal with the ongoing issue.

Earlier in the week, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie called for an investigation after seeing a drone above his home.

He called on lawmakers to allow the state police to take a more active role in investigating the drone activity.

"I've never seen anything like that before and I've been living at that house for 30 years," Christie said on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas even joined the fray, and reminded New Jersey residents nervous about unidentified lights and the drones that there are at least a million registered drones in the United States, and that thousands could be in the sky at once.

"I want to assure the American public we are on it. We are working in close coordination with state and local authorities," he said on "This Week."

Federal officials have urged the public not to take action against any drones seen flying above New Jersey, including aiming lasers at the objects or attempting to shoot them down.

"FBI Newark and New Jersey State Police want to warn the public about an increase in pilots of manned aircraft being hit in the eyes with lasers because people on the ground think they see an Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). There is also concern with people possibly firing weapons at what they believe to be UAS but could be manned aircraft," the FBI's Newark office said in a joint statement with the New Jersey State police.

"FBI Newark, NJSP and dozens of other agencies and law enforcement partners have been out every night for several weeks to legally track down operators acting illegally or with nefarious intent and using every available tool and piece of equipment to find the answers the public is seeking. However, there could be dangerous and possibly deadly consequences if manned aircraft are targeted mistakenly as UAS."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also announced Thursday a temporary ban on drone flights over critical infrastructure sites across New York state, calling the decision "purely precautionary." She did not say what sites would be covered, to what degree flights would be banned, or for how long.