Defense officials make holiday calls to nation's military service members

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks (pictured 2022) on Friday made holiday calls to service members stationed around the globe. The called members of the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, and U.S. Navy, Pentagon officials said. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks on Friday made holiday calls to service members of the Air Force, Army and Navy, Pentagon officials said. In a statement from Pentagon spokesman Eric Paho, the deputy secretary thanked the service members and their families via video calls for their "unwavering dedication and sacrifice in defense of the nation." Advertisement

She commended their commitment to the security of the United States, as well as their continued commitment to supporting America's global allies and partners.

According to the release, Hicks spoke with service members from:

The 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade. Soldiers from this unit are deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, to develop the Djiboutian security forces' capabilities.

The 480th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron. Airmen from this unit are deployed to Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudia Arabia, and support aircraft and training requirements for the U.S. Central Command.

The USS Gettysburg (CG 64). Sailors aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser are deployed in defense of the Harry S. Truman Strike Group.

Hicks also commended the professionalism and integrity with which U.S. service members worldwide carry out their duties, the release said.

The previous day, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also made holiday calls to service members from the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Space Force.

Austin spoke with Marines from the 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade deployed in Naples, Italy. He also spoke to and sent holiday wishes to service members with the 53rd Space Operations Squadron, Detachment C, stationed in Landstuhl, Germany.