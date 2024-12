U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC in 2023. The Justice Department announced Thursday that a Missouri man pleaded guilty to setting fire to a Mormon church in 2021. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A Missouri man has pleaded guilty to federal civil rights and arson charges for setting fire to a Mormon church, the U.S. Justice Department announced Thursday. Christopher Scott Pritchard, 48, admitted that he intentionally set the church in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on fire on April 28, 2021, and completely destroyed the building, a release from the Justice Department said. Advertisement

"Before this tragic fire, the church opened its doors to all, helped to feed the hungry, and support the needy. Attacks on houses of worship in our country undermine the fundamental right to practice one's religion free from fear or violence. The Justice Department will continue to vigorously enforce federal laws that protect all houses of worship from violent, hate-fueled attacks."

Pritchard is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 18, 2025. He faces up to 20 years in prison for violating the Church Arson Prevention Act and a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison for arson of a building affecting foreign or interstate commerce.

He also faces a fine of up to $250,000 for each charge. A federal district court judge could impose further punishment if it is deemed warranted.